U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.75
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,109.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,295.25
    +4.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.00
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.41
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.10
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.16 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1641
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • Vix

    16.31
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2040
    -0.1080 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,755.91
    -402.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,445.30
    -6.33 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,218.87
    +193.41 (+0.67%)
     

Maritime recruitment platform Seafair gets $5.7M led by General Catalyst

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

The people who work on shipping vessels are vital to world trade, but they still experience a lot of arcane hiring processes. Many lack transparency about important things like pay or even the working conditions of they ships they will spend months on. Maritime recruitment platform Seafair was created to solve these problems. It vets seafarers and shipping operators and uses matching algorithms to fit crew members with the right vessels.

The company announced today it has raised $5.7 million led by General Catalyst, with participation from FirstMinute Capital, Signal Ventures, TA Ventures, SV Angel, SpeedInvest and returning investor FJ Labs. This brings Seafair’s total funding to about $7 million.

Seafair was launched late last year by Agapitos Diakogiannis, who was born and raised in Greece, and its current clients include one of the world’s top 100 shopping companies.

“Greece is one of the global superpowers in shipping, so when I was working in consulting, I mostly focused on maritime projects. I became close to the industry and really fell in love with it.”

After consulting, Diakogiannis spent time in venture capital, were he saw how labor marketplaces are disrupting industries like construction, manufacturing, oil and gas.

Diakogiannis realized he had the network to address a large market opportunity, but there was another reason for starting Seafair. After talking to seafarers, he realized how opaque the hiring process is. Many people have trouble finding jobs even though their labor is in high demand and they don’t know a lot about working conditions or payment before accepting a placement.

Maritime intelligence platform Greywing raises seed funding from investors like Flexport

Seafair matches workers with shipping companies based on their background, skills and performance, and uses matching algorithms to make the process of filling vacancies more efficient. It also provides vessel operators with human resources software that helps them consolidate data that is otherwise siloed in different ERP platforms and spreadsheets. Seafair is currently focused on senior officer roles, like chief engineers and ship masters, since those positions are the ones that have the most certification and training to track.

Shipping companies are based around the world, but about 50% of seafarers come from Ukraine and the Philippines, so they typically rely on agencies to staff vessels. Since agencies rely on hiring commissions to make money, however, they might not always provide the best fits for openings, Diakogiannis said.

Seafair provides a digitized and more transparent version of traditional agencies (and is licensed to operate as an agency in Ukraine and the Philippines, with more countries planned).

First, seafarers upload their CVs online, then Seafair runs a series of background checks and online assessments. If it decides someone is a good fit for a vessel, the platform schedules interviews. If they are hired, Seafair starts the deployment process, including digital contracts.

The platform also verifies employers and the vessels under their management before they can start using Seafair. The startup’s HR software includes tools to manage payments, insurance, schedules and rest hours. Some of its features customized to the maritime industry include alerts for when a seafarer’s certifications are going to expire, and salary recommendations to help increase retention rates.

Seafair’s new funding will be used to build more technology for seafarer vetting and expand in markets including Germany, Nordic countries and the United States.

In a statement, General Catalyst managing director Niko Bonatsos said, “The maritime industry is one of the last untapped frontiers. One needs deep industry insights, an ambitious vision and a determined team to succeed in a market like this—and we saw all the above in Seafair.”

How tech can build more resilient supply chains

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,0000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • 'Hours of my life I'm never going to get back': As offices reopen, workers resist bringing back the commute

    Workers say one of the biggest perks of working from home is skipping the commute and getting hours of their lives back.

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • SEC flags gamification of stock trades in long-awaited GameStop report

    The SEC released a 45-page report on Monday offering no specific policy recommendations following the early 2021 frenzy over GameStop stock.

  • Albertsons beats Q2 earnings estimates, raises guidance

    Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons CEO, discusses the company's upbeat earnings and strong outlook despite ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • Why Macy's Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Macy's (NYSE: M) jumped Monday in part due to a report in The Wall Street Journal that Saks Fifth Avenue was aiming to take its e-commerce unit public at a valuation of $6 billion. Since Macy's is one of Saks' closest competitors, that news had investors upping their valuation of Macy's. Macy's market cap ballooned to nearly $9 billion on the news that Saks was aiming for a $6 billion valuation on Saks.com -- triple the $2 billion valuation it gave the unit in March.

  • Oil prices fall as weaker China growth, U.S. output stoke demand concerns

    Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with Brent down a second straight day, after Chinese data showed slowing economic growth and U.S. factory output dropped in September, raising fresh concerns about demand amid patchy recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude was down by 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $83.90 a barrel by 0132 GMT after falling 0.6% on Monday. U.S. oil fell 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.11 a barrel, having risen 0.2% in the previous session and nearly 10% this month.

  • Why are US beef prices soaring?

    Ongoing labor shortages, supply chain issues, and weather conditions are causing beef prices to skyrocket.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Want to invest in tech, but not a trillion-dollar mega-cap? Consider this motley trio of top tech stocks instead.

  • Zillow Won’t Buy Your Home, but Rival Opendoor Might

    (Bloomberg) -- The struggles at Zillow Group Inc. are giving a boost to its less-famous rival Opendoor Technologies Inc.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismShares in the companies moved in opposite directions on Monday:

  • FedEx Teams Up With Aurora and PACCAR to Test Autonomous Linehaul Technology

    This industry-first, three-way collaboration will actively test autonomous operations on parcel routes between Dallas and Houston, TX

  • Biggest U.S. Coal Miner Surges 17% as Global Energy Crisis Boosts Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The global energy crisis that’s fueling demand for coal boosted third-quarter results for Peabody Energy Corp., pushing up shares 17%. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverSales exceeded $90

  • Enjoy Technology pops in public debut

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi is joined by Ron Johnson, Enjoy Technology CEO as the company goes public.

  • American Express commits to a future of hybrid work

    American Express commits to a future of hybrid work at the pandemic looks to round the corner.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million

    I love to hear the phrase "disruptive innovation." Technologies that fall into that category tend to change the world, and the companies that build those technologies often create substantial wealth for shareholders.

  • U.S. Factory Output Falls in Fresh Supply-Chain Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September, in part reflecting a sharp pullback in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as well as broader backlogged supply chains and materials shortages.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular T

  • Brent oil futures mark first loss in 3 sessions; natural-gas prices end at a more than 3-week low

    Oil futures take a split path on Monday, with the global benchmark ending lower for the first time in three sessions and the U.S. benchmark significantly paring early gains after both touched multiyear highs.

  • Crude Oil Pares Gains After Hitting Multiyear Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased off of multiyear highs with U.S. industrial data showing signs of weakness while traders assessed an ongoing natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New York closed 0.2