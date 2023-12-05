Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE): Is Breakeven Near?

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a CA$1.8m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$2.2m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Maritime Resources will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Maritime Resources is bordering on breakeven, according to some Canadian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of CA$10m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 113% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Maritime Resources' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Maritime Resources currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

