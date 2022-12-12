Maritime security market size to increase by USD 3,702.13 million: 35% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The maritime security market by type, technology, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% and register an incremental growth of USD 3,702.13 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maritime Security Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global maritime security market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Government and private organizations are adopting maritime security solutions due to factors such as the growing need to protect maritime resources from advanced security threats.

Company profiles

The maritime security market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Airbus Group SE: The company offers maritime security through cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, public safety, and crisis management under maritime digital connectivity.

BAE Systems Plc: The company offers Panoramic Area Surveillance System (PASS), which combines surveillance and data fusion technologies.

Elbit Systems Ltd.: The company offers maritime security through Elbit Systems Electro-optics naval sensors and systems and highly advanced coastal security systems.

HENSOLDT AG: The company offers a maritime security solution named Multifunctional Self Protection System MUSS 2.0 with non-pilot mode flights, open source intelligence, and final focus metrology.

Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers maritime security with a waterside radar system that provides situational awareness of the waterways.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

MIND TECHNOLOGY INC.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing marine threats, expansion of the Chinese naval fleet in critical regions, and increased maritime traffic in the Arctic Ocean. However, maritime issues arising due to Brexit are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into deepwater security and perimeter security. The deepwater security segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in the maritime security market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the maritime security market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the maritime security market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the maritime security market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of maritime security market vendors

Maritime Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,702.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.63 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MIND TECHNOLOGY INC., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Sonardyne International Ltd., SPX Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales, The Boeing Co., and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global maritime security market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Deepwater security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Perimeter security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Surveillance and tracking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Screening and scanning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Other systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Airbus Group SE

12.4 BAE Systems Plc

12.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.

12.6 HENSOLDT AG

12.7 Honeywell International Inc.

12.8 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

12.9 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

12.10 Lockheed Martin Corp.

12.11 Northrop Grumman Corp.

12.12 Saab AB

12.13 Safran SA

12.14 Sonardyne International Ltd.

12.15 SPX Corp.

12.16 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

12.17 The Boeing Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

