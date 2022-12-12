Maritime security market size to increase by USD 3,702.13 million: 35% growth to originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The maritime security market by type, technology, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% and register an incremental growth of USD 3,702.13 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global maritime security market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Government and private organizations are adopting maritime security solutions due to factors such as the growing need to protect maritime resources from advanced security threats.
Company profiles
The maritime security market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Airbus Group SE: The company offers maritime security through cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, public safety, and crisis management under maritime digital connectivity.
BAE Systems Plc: The company offers Panoramic Area Surveillance System (PASS), which combines surveillance and data fusion technologies.
Elbit Systems Ltd.: The company offers maritime security through Elbit Systems Electro-optics naval sensors and systems and highly advanced coastal security systems.
HENSOLDT AG: The company offers a maritime security solution named Multifunctional Self Protection System MUSS 2.0 with non-pilot mode flights, open source intelligence, and final focus metrology.
Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers maritime security with a waterside radar system that provides situational awareness of the waterways.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
L3Harris Technologies Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corp.
MIND TECHNOLOGY INC.
To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing marine threats, expansion of the Chinese naval fleet in critical regions, and increased maritime traffic in the Arctic Ocean. However, maritime issues arising due to Brexit are hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample
Market segmentation
Based on type, the market is segmented into deepwater security and perimeter security. The deepwater security segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.
Related reports:
The physical security market size is projected to grow by USD 62.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.1%. The increasing concerns about terrorism and crime are notably driving the physical security market growth, although factors such as the high initial investment may impede the market growth.
The cyber security market size is projected to grow by USD 203.5 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.57%. The increase in the use of mobile devices is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of deployment may impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in the maritime security market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the maritime security market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the maritime security market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the maritime security market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of maritime security market vendors
Maritime Security Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
175
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3,702.13 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
2.63
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Companies profiled
Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MIND TECHNOLOGY INC., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Sonardyne International Ltd., SPX Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales, The Boeing Co., and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global maritime security market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Deepwater security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Perimeter security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Technology
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Technology
7.3 Surveillance and tracking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Screening and scanning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Other systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Technology
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Airbus Group SE
12.4 BAE Systems Plc
12.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.
12.6 HENSOLDT AG
12.7 Honeywell International Inc.
12.8 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
12.9 L3Harris Technologies Inc.
12.10 Lockheed Martin Corp.
12.11 Northrop Grumman Corp.
12.12 Saab AB
12.13 Safran SA
12.14 Sonardyne International Ltd.
12.15 SPX Corp.
12.16 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
12.17 The Boeing Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maritime-security-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-3-702-13-million-35-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301699194.html
SOURCE Technavio