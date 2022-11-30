U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,080.11
    +122.48 (+3.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,589.77
    +737.24 (+2.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,468.00
    +484.22 (+4.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.57
    +50.02 (+2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    +2.32 (+2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.50
    +19.80 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.94 (+4.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0407
    +0.0072 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    +0.0100 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1100
    -0.5240 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,055.97
    +564.30 (+3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.42
    +4.73 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Mark Burgess Named President North America, Agfa HealthCare

Agfa HealthCare
·2 min read

Agfa HealthCare announced Mark Burgess as President North America Agfa HealthCare, effective October 2022. New appointment joins recently reinvigorated roster of leadership at both global and regional levels.

Mark Burgess - Agfa HealthCare

Mark Burgess - Agfa HealthCare
Mark Burgess - Agfa HealthCare

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agfa HealthCare announced Mark Burgess as President North America Agfa HealthCare, effective October 2022. Burgess is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Mark Burgess comes to Agfa HealthCare to lead our focus on building and delivering long-term strategic benefits to the North American healthcare provider clients we serve.  He understands the value of working side-by-side with health systems to help them meet their goal to deliver quality patient care," said Nathalie McCaughley, President, Agfa HealthCare. "He and his teams in the U.S. and Canada will expand the company's reach in providing guidance to new and existing clients in implementing and adopting the Agfa HealthCare Enterprise Imaging Platform, to allocate resources effectively, control the total cost of care, and enhance patient-and-provider relationships and satisfaction."

With extensive experience in healthcare information technology, Burgess joined Agfa HealthCare from NextGen HealthCare, where he was Senior Vice President, Ambulatory Markets. He has also held leadership positions at Cerner (now Oracle Cerner) and Allscripts and, throughout his career, managed sales, consulting, product management and corporate strategy.

"I am very excited to be joining the Agfa HealthCare team as we approach the tipping point of Enterprise Imaging adoption," said Mark Burgess. "I believe that Agfa's unique vision of guiding health systems to improve accessibility and integration of medical imaging will improve their efficiency, collaboration and clinical outcomes across disciplines and geographies. Our platform technology keeps clinicians focused on what matters most: diagnosis and treatment of patients."

About Agfa HealthCare
Agfa HealthCare is transforming the role of medical imaging into a high-impact, data-driven enterprise-wide information flow - supporting health professionals across the globe with secure and scalable imaging data management. The company's mission is to provide the solutions and guiding experience to help clients improve productivity, manage resource allocation, and mitigate complexity and redundant technologies while providing clinical confidence with readily available patient-centric information.

The company's preeminent product, the Enterprise Imaging Platform, creates an Imaging Health Record™ or IHR, to align with and fulfill a health system's EHR/digital transformation strategy. The IHR provides an unobstructed flow of patient imaging information to help care providers achieve their clinical, operational, and business strategies.

Agfa HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group which is headquartered in Mortsel, Belgium, and traded on Euronext Brussels (AGFB).

Contact Information:
Miriam Ladin
Marketing and Communication Americas
miriam.ladin@agfa.com
+1 978 284 7777

Related Images






Image 1: Mark Burgess - Agfa HealthCare


Mark Burgess named President North America - Agfa HealthCare



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Advisors Should Understand These 2023 Tax Changes Now

    As the New Year arrives, financial advisors should be looking ahead to 2023, understanding what tax changes will impact clients and what they can do to plan ahead. For financial advisors, the 2023 tax year won't be chock-full of major … Continue reading → The post Advisors Should Understand These 2023 Tax Changes Now appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Nudge Higher, Powell, Bankman-Fried, Biogen, HPE in Focus -Five Things To Know

    Stock futures nudge higher will Powell, jobs data in focus; Powell speech may challenge Fed's new rate hike outlook; Sam Bankman-Fried set for DealBook summit appearance after FTC collapse; Biogen shares jump after promising Alzheimer's treatment data and HPE shares surge after Q4 earnings beat, solid near-term outlook.

  • Wall Street ends sharply higher after Powell comments

    Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December. The S&P 500 rallied from an earlier loss and the Nasdaq jumped after the release of Powell's remarks prepared for delivery at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington. Powell also cautioned that the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.

  • Will Salesforce Earnings Generate a Rally?

    Customer relationship management firm Salesforce is set to report its fiscal third-quarter 2023 financial results after the closing bell Wednesday. Will shareholders get some help or be disappointed? Trading volume has been a little more active the past three months, which is typically is a good sign, but the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line remains depressed.

  • FTX’s Collapse Was a Crime, Not an Accident

    Sam Bankman-Fried is a con man and fraudster of historic proportions. But you might not learn that from the New York Times.

  • Crypto Lenders’ Woes Worsen as Bitcoin Miners Struggle to Repay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Beleaguered crypto lenders are being dealt another blow from Bitcoin miners as they weather the aftermath of the FTX collapse. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItMiners, who raised as much as $4 billion from mining-equipment financing when

  • Apple Stock Won’t Feel the Full Impact of China Production Woes, Analyst Says

    The city of Zhengzhou–home to the world’s largest iPhone assembly factory–has lifted its lockdown restrictions after five days.

  • RBC’s Canadian Business Drives Earnings Ahead of HSBC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada posted earnings highlighting its strength at home a day after striking the company’s largest deal ever to bolster the business.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItRising loan balances and widening lending margins in the

  • Mastercard Creates New Ways to Pay, Better Virtual Credit Cards

    A new partnership aims to accelerate the use of virtual cards for business-to-business travel payments.

  • Car Makers Face Bumpier Road in China

    Germany’s automotive powerhouses look exposed as the rise of electric vehicles upsets the established order in the world’s largest car market.

  • Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately

    The richest man in the world runs five companies. And he never hesitates to let the world know what he thinks.

  • Chinese Startups Try to Make It Big in the U.S.—but Without the Backlash

    The companies are using strategies to maintain access to resources and markets across the world’s two largest economies, while seeking to avoid the kind of attention that comes with being labeled a Chinese company.

  • First Mover Asia: Ethereum Isn’t wETH or stETH, but Jokes Still Move Markets

    Sam Reynolds writes that irreverent posts about lesser-known altcoins – and more significant tokens – can be destructive. Especially if people don’t get the irony. ALSO: Bitcoin drops as BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Brokerage Stock Builds A Cup With Handle; Growth Prospects Strong

    Interactive Brokers is building a cup with handle on the strength of earnings prospects and interest income.

  • ‘Career cushioning’ is the newest workplace term everyone’s about to hate, thanks to an impending recession

    There’s a new workplace colloquialism in town—and you’ve likely already taken part.

  • Wayfair stock climbs as company signals improving trends

    Shares of Wayfair Inc. were up 7% in midday trading Wednesday after the online home-goods retailer provided information about its holiday-weekend performance and signaled that business trends have recently improved. Wayfair disclosed in a filing that it saw a low-single-digit increase in U.S. sales during the five-day span from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, relative to a year before. Chief Executive Niraj Shah added in the filing that "leading up to Cyber Five, our November year-over-year revenu

  • Powell signals 0.50% rate hike in December, citing need to 'moderate' pace

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell set the table for a slowdown in the Fed's recent pace of rate hikes during a highly-anticipated speech on Wednesday.

  • Asian markets largely rise as investors weigh effects of China protests

    Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday as market jitters declined over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions.

  • UAE Plans Global Energy Push With $150 Billion of Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipExpats Rank the Best and Worst Cities to Live and WorkThe United Arab Emirates’ main energy company will boost investment to $150 billion over the next five years, speed up an increase in oil-production capacity and list some of its natural gas business.Abu Dhabi National Oil C

  • Elon Musk backed by Fortnite maker in battle against 'menace to freedom' Apple - live updates

    The maker of the Fortnite series of games has leapt to the defence of Elon Musk after the Twitter owner accused Apple of threatening to pull the social network from its App Store.