U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.99
    +0.20 (+0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,008.94
    -52.61 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,861.79
    +24.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.52
    +9.87 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.66
    -0.41 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.80
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2780
    -0.0080 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3819
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3200
    -0.1900 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,443.77
    +4,371.39 (+12.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.02
    +4.53 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.63
    +3.05 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,833.29
    +285.29 (+1.04%)
     

Mark Cuban-backed Eterneva raises $10M to turn your loved one's ashes into diamonds

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

The loss of a loved one is perhaps one of the most traumatic things a person can experience.

When it comes to memorializing someone after their death, most people think of planning funerals and/or picking out caskets or tombstones. And those things are typically done with the help of a funeral home.

Enter Austin-based Eterneva, which is building a rare direct to consumer brand in the end-of life-space. The four-year-old startup creates diamonds from the cremated ashes or hair of people and pets. It’s a highly unusual business but one that seems to be resonating with people seeking a way to keep a piece of their loved ones close to them after their death.

Since its inception, Eterneva has seen triple-digit growth in sales -- including in 2020, when it more than doubled its revenue, according to CEO and co-founder Adelle Archer. And today, the company is announcing an “oversubscribed” $10M Series A led funding round led by Tiger Management with participation from Goodwater Capital, Capstar Ventures, NextCoast Ventures and Dallas billionaire Mark Cuban. (For the unacquainted, Tiger Management is the hedge fund and family office of Julian Robertson from which Tiger Global Management descended.)

“It was an extremely competitive round,” Archer told TechCrunch. “We received three term sheets and were able to put together an all-star investment group.” That investment group included Capstar Managing DIrector Kathryn Cavanaugh, who also joined Eterneva’s board; Lydia Jett – one of the top female partners at Softbank overseeing their $100B Vision Fund and Kara Nortman, managing partner at Upfront Capital, one of the first women to make managing partner at a VC fund and co-founder of Angel City with actress Natalie Portman.

Empathy emerges from stealth with $13M for a digital assistant aimed at bereaved families

Archer and co-founder Garrett Ozar launched Eterneva in the first quarter of 2017 after working together at BigCommerce. The company’s origin story is a very personal one for Archer. Her close friend and business mentor, Tracey Kaufman, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and ended up passing away at the age of 47. With no next of kin, Kaufman left her cremated ashes to her aunt, best friend and Archer.

“We started looking into different options but all the websites we landed on were so lackluster, somber and overwhelming,” Archer recalls. “Tracey was the most amazing person, and I felt like when you lose remarkable people, you needed better options to honor and memorialize them.”

At the time, Archer was working on a lab-grown diamond startup. Over dinner with a diamond scientist during which she was discussing her mentor's death, the scientist said, "Well, you know Adele, there is carbon in ashes, so we could get the carbon out of Tracey's ashes and make a diamond."

The thought blew Archer’s mind.

“I knew that I had to do that, 100%. Tracy was such a vibrant person, it suited her so perfectly,” she said. “And I’d have a part of her with me all the time.”

Image Credits: Eterneva; Co-founders Garrett Ozar and Adelle Archer

It was the first diamond ever created by Eterneva, and it gave Archer a chance to be a customer of her own product, which she believes has helped in building an experience for her other customers. Soon, she became “fully focused” on the idea, which she viewed as a way to give grieving people “brightness and healing and a beautiful way to honor their loved ones.”

Since inception, Eterneva has created nearly 1,500 diamonds for over 1,000 customers. It can do colorless or nearly any color including black, yellow, blue, orange and green. The entry price for an Eterneva diamond is $2,999 and that goes up based on the size and color. Pets make up about 40% of Eterneva’s business.

“We view ourselves as the complete opposite tone of everything else in this space,” Archer said. “A lot of people are trying to solve planning and logistics around the end of life. We’re about helping people move forward, and building a platform for the celebration of life.”

The process to create the diamond is intricate, according to Archer, taking 7 to 9 months. The intent is to bring the customer along the journey by sharing the process with them at each stage through videos and pictures.

“We do it in parallel with their processing grief, which is super isolating,” Archer said. “They are usually in a different place with their grief than when they first started.”

One of the plans with the new capital is to enable more people to participate in person with the process such as, starting the machine work, or telling the jeweler stories about their loved one and coming up with a custom design that might have little details that represent aspects of their loved one’s life.

The company also plans to use the money to scale their funeral home channel program nationwide via Enterprise partnerships and scaling its operations and capacity in Austin so it can keep up with demand.

Eterneva is banking on the fact that more and more “people don’t want traditional funerals anymore.”

“They want personalization and meaning,” said Archer. “We plan to evolve the platform with different products and services down the road.”

The startup also wants to continue to build awareness around its brand. Recently, it’s seen more than a dozen videos on TikTok about its diamonds go viral, according to Archer.

Prior to the Series A, Eterneva has raised a total of $6.7 million from angels and institutions. Its seed round was a $3 million financing led by Austin-based Springdale Ventures in 2020. Mark Cuban first became an investor in the company when Archer and Ozar appeared on Shark Tank. Cuban took a 9% stake in the company in exchange for a $600,000 investment. Despite claims that the company was a scam, Cuban has stood by the science behind it and put money in the latest round as well.

Via email, he told TechCrunch he views an Eterneva diamond as “a unique, socially responsible way to stay connected to loved ones.”

“There is still so much upside and growth in their future,” Cuban wrote. “So I doubled down.”

He went on to describe the creation of diamond from the hair or ashes of a loved one as “such an intense personal commitment.”

“Eternava takes a very emotional and difficult and helps people walk through their journey in a trusted way that I don’t think anyone else can come close to,” Cuban added.

6 VCs talk the future of Austin’s exploding startup ecosystem

Recommended Stories

  • 'Couch to 5K' of money launched to help people fix COVID finances

    MoneyHelper, a government-backed service, has launched a four-week online programme called 'Couch to Financial Fitness'.

  • All dressed up with no one to help, Tokyo volunteers sit in for spectators

    There aren't any fans to watch the Olympic weightlifting in Tokyo this year, so that job effectively falls to the bored volunteers with little else to do after spectators were banned from venues. One official told Reuters that organisers hadn't reduced the number of volunteers because they didn't want to cause disappointment.

  • China Education Tycoon Loses $15 Billion as Shares Fall 98%

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher who became one of the world’s richest people, has lost his billionaire status as China cracks down on its private education sector.Chen, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Gaotu Techedu Inc., is now worth $336 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after shares in his online-tutoring firm plunged by almost two-thirds in New York trading on Friday on reports of the regulatory overhaul.On Saturday, China releas

  • China Education Tycoon Loses $15 Billion as Shares Fall 98%

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher who became one of the world’s richest people, has lost his billionaire status as China cracks down on its private education sector.Chen, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Gaotu Techedu Inc., is now worth $336 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after shares in his online-tutoring firm plunged by almost two-thirds in New York trading on Friday on reports of the regulatory overhaul.On Saturday, China releas

  • Pipeline Takeover Fight Nears End After Pembina Scraps Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- The five-month-long takeover battle for one of Canada’s largest energy companies moved closer to resolution Monday after Pembina Pipeline Corp. terminated its C$8.5 billion ($6.7 billion) agreement to acquire Inter Pipeline Ltd., clearing a path for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, which has pursued a hostile bid.Inter will pay a C$350 million termination fee to Pembina and will make a recommendation to shareholders on Brookfield’s unsolicited offer “in due course,” accordin

  • Mortgage rates nose-dive toward all-time lows as a refinance fee is ended

    Rates are dirt cheap again and are offering borrowers major savings.

  • Analysis: Law without order: investors grapple with China's regulatory risk

    Western investors are wrestling with the risks of investing in U.S. listed stocks of Chinese companies after Beijing embarked on a regulatory crackdown on large swathes of its economy, from the internet sector to private tutoring. The S&P/BNY Mellon China Select ADR Index, which tracks the American depositary receipts (ADRs) of major U.S.-listed Chinese companies, dropped 5.9% on Friday after Beijing moved to bar tutoring for profit in core school subjects, triggering a collapse in the shares in the sector. It was the latest in a series of actions by Beijing that have caused the index to lose 18.8% since the beginning of the year.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 92.850 Pivot Set Early Tone

    Taking out 93.195 will signal a resumption of the uptrend with the March 31 main top at 93.430 the next likely upside target.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Mostly Flat Against Euro

    EUR/USD remains stuck in the 1.1750 – 1.1800 range.

  • Binance stops crypto margin trading against pound, Aussie dollar, euro

    Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, said on Monday that it would stop offering cryptocurrency margin trading involving the Australian dollar, euro and sterling. The cryptocurrency exchange's curbs on its services come as a string of regulators across the globe have been issuing warnings about the platform and some of the services it offers. From Aug. 10, Binance will suspend margin borrowing for bitcoin, ether and other large cryptocurrencies and their Australian dollar, euro and sterling pairs, the company said in a statement.

  • Big Tech earnings, Federal Reserve decision: What to know this week

    Traders are gearing up for a busy week of corporate earnings results from the mega-cap technology stocks this week. This will come alongside a slew of economic data reports and a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • Lockheed second quarter profit misses even as space business boosts sales

    U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp said on Monday its space business boosted revenues in the latest quarter, but a classified aeronautics development program caused the company to miss analysts' profit estimate.Lockheed's second quarter earnings report comes a year after the global pandemic first hit the defense industry and its supply chain, causing shutdowns, shortages and months of delays. Fresh support for the industry came last week when the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate's Armed Services Committee rolled out a draft of its 2022 defense budget which boosted spending by $25 billion, potentially benefiting defense companies including Lockheed Martin, and signaling defense spending could rise under President Joe Biden. Lockheed increased its guidance for full-year earnings per share.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks decline amid renewed virus, growth concerns

    Stocks fell Monday, with lingering concerns over the growth outlook at least temporarily outweighing optimism over a strong second-quarter earnings season.

  • Fed MBS Buying High on Agenda as Officials Begin Taper Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Policy hawks at the Federal Reserve are setting their sights on scaling back the U.S. central bank’s massive intervention in the mortgage market as home prices soar. But the Fed leadership doesn’t sound convinced by arguments in favor of a hasty exit strategy.The debate -- over whether to taper the Fed’s purchases of mortgage-backed securities faster than its buying of Treasury debt --

  • Social Security checks may see a huge raise next year. Will it be enough?

    Advocates say benefits haven't kept up with inflation — and that probably won't change.

  • China Stocks Tumble in ‘Panic Selling’ Amid Broad Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese private education companies sent shockwaves through the equity market Monday, as investors scrambled to price in the growing risks from an intensifying crackdown by Beijing on some of the nation’s industries.Stocks slumped on the mainland and in Hong Kong, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index dropping 3.2% and the Hang Seng Index tumbling 4.1%, the most since May last year. Steep losses in education stocks in the wake of a sweeping overhaul spilled over into other

  • Office workers to bosses: I’ll quit if I have to go full-time back to the office

    A new study by Ipsos has found that more than a third of all office workers would quit if they’re forced to go back into the office full time.

  • Big losses ahead for markets? Jeremy Grantham’s terrifying new forecasts

    It shows about the worst medium-term forecasts on record for pretty much all the assets most of us own in our retirement accounts. If they happen, they’ll mean your SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 Trust (VOO) and Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) lose about half their value, in inflation-adjusted terms, by 2028.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Early Strength Over .6982, Weakness Under .6963

    The direction of the NZD/USD early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term Fibonacci level at .6982.

  • Ahead of Tesla results, Cathie Wood says Wall Street’s valuing it all wrong

    Our call of the day comes as investors wait for electric-vehicle giant Tesla to report later. Wall Street doesn't get it, says ARK's Cathie Wood.