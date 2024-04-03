Mark Cuban Predicts World's First 'Trillionaire' Won't Be Musk Or Bezos — It'll Be Someone Who 'Masters AI' And Applies It In Brand New Ways

A few years back, amid the fanfare surrounding tech titans like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, Mark Cuban made a forward-looking statement at SXSW Conference and Festivals in 2017.

He declared that the world's first trillionaire would emerge not from the traditional tech sector but from someone pioneering in artificial intelligence. He said, "I am telling you, the world's first trillionaires are going to come from somebody who masters AI and all its derivatives and applies it in ways we never thought of,"

At the time, AI was just beginning to show its potential, making Cuban's prediction seem more like a sci-fi plot than a foreseeable reality.

Don't Miss:

Long overdue disruption in the moving industry is underway. Here’s how to invest in it with just $100 .

Executives and founders of Uber, Facebook and Apple are bullish on this wellness app that you can coinvest in at $1.15 per share.

Fast forward to 2024, and the landscape of wealth and innovation has evolved. While Musk and Bezos remain in the trillionaire race, the focus has shifted towards AI's vast possibilities. Cuban's insights into AI as a vehicle for creating unprecedented wealth and opportunities now strike a chord more than ever. The shift has expanded the race, including not just established tech moguls but also those leading in AI innovation.

Cuban highlighted the limitless potential of AI for wealth generation, suggesting the biggest fortunes would come from leveraging AI in novel, groundbreaking ways. The future he envisioned was not just about using AI but mastering it to invent something revolutionary beyond our current imagination.

Trending: This startup coined “eBay for gamers” with a breathtaking track record has opened up a window to invest in its future growth.

This vision heralds a new era of entrepreneurs, those looking beyond present applications of AI to transform industries radically. Picture healthcare revolutionized by AI-driven diagnostics or logistics enhanced by AI systems optimizing global trade. Advances in generative AI, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, are reshaping expectations and applications of AI, enhancing productivity tools and reimagining customer service.

Story continues

Developments in AI are making powerful technologies more accessible. These technologies are not just for the tech-savvy but are increasingly woven into the fabric of everyday life.

Cuban's once speculative prediction now reflects a broader theme in the tech industry, with AI at its core. As AI advancements continue at a breakneck pace, established tech giants find themselves up against a new wave of innovators. The narrative is yet to unfold fully, but AI's potential to transform wealth creation, industries and daily life is undeniable.

Investing in startups presents a unique chance to participate in potentially groundbreaking ventures from the onset. Remembering that giants like Tesla and Amazon started as small startups, investing early in promising AI or other innovative fields could lead to significant future rewards. Cuban's foresight encourages looking beyond the horizon, where AI or any innovative field could harbor the next trillion-dollar idea.

Read Next:

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Mark Cuban Predicts World's First 'Trillionaire' Won't Be Musk Or Bezos — It'll Be Someone Who 'Masters AI' And Applies It In Brand New Ways originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.