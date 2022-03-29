U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Mark Fairwhale Drives Total Digital Transformation with Centric PLM™

·4 min read

Centric Software® helps fashion brand reshape digital infrastructure and overhaul R&D to build agile product development process

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Fairwhale, China's top fashion menswear brand, has successfully implemented Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, and Centric is celebrating with the release of a success story. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Mark Fairwhale Drives Total Digital Transformation with Centric PLM&#x002122;
Mark Fairwhale Drives Total Digital Transformation with Centric PLM™

Centric Software® helps fashion brand reshape digital infrastructure and overhaul R&D to build agile product development

Headed by internationally renowned designer Mark Cheung, Mark Fairwhale is an original Chinese fashion brand founded in 2001. Brands under Mark Fairwhale include DEBRAND, RESHAKE, CAMEL ACTIVE, and 5th SPACE. Mark Fairwhale owns more than 2500 brick-and-mortar boutiques, online flagship stores and online-to-offline new retail stores.

Mark Fairwhale has embraced a total digital transformation strategy, driven by a desire to turn data into assets that create value and realize the potential of in-house R&D and innovation. To achieve this, Mark Fairwhale selected

Centric Fashion PLM in March 2021 and completed implementation just three months later.

Mr. Ma Jun, Project Manager at Mark Fairwhale, says, "Implementing Centric PLM has enabled the digitalization of business units of planning, design, and supply chain, and the dots have been connected to transform the entire business. In the future, channel, sales, inventory, and external data will be introduced to support the network-level and ecology-level digitalization of Mark Fairwhale."

With the PLM project, Mark Fairwhale has reorganized business processes, enhanced employees' digital mindset, standardized cross-departmental collaboration, and improved the ability of teams to anticipate demand and respond quickly to decisions.

"Digitalization throughout the value chain is a massive project," explains Mr. Yang Kuntian, CEO of Mark Fairwhale. "We have now taken the first step of digitizing the links from product planning to supply chain, but we still have a long way to go. The future is promising. With the in-depth application of PLM and the implementation of more digital strategies, I believe Mark Fairwhale will unleash its unlimited potential at all levels; business, data and management."

"We are delighted to announce that Mark Fairwhale has successfully implemented Centric PLM, and is experiencing the positive impact of digital transformation," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Mark Fairwhale has made their end-to-end digitalization strategy a reality, and we look forward to working with them in the future to gain maximum efficiencies from everything Centric PLM has to offer."

Read the success story

Learn more about Centric Fashion PLM.

Request a Demo

Mark Fairwhale (www.markfairwhale.com)

Founded in 2001, Mark Fairwhale has been promoting its "Born Trendy" philosophy for 20 years. Headed by internationally renowned designer Mark Cheung, Mark Fairwhale is an original Chinese fashion brand founded in 2001. Brands under Mark Fairwhale include DEBRAND, RESHAKE, CAMEL ACTIVE, and 5th SPACE. Mark Fairwhale owns more than 2500 brick-and-mortar boutiques, online flagship stores and online-to-offline new retail stores.

The company draws inspiration from diverse cultures across time and space, and constantly innovates across boundaries using art from a contemporary perspective. Its approach meets the personalized needs of fashion trendsetters while leading the development of trendy Chinese brands.

Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, consumer electronics and consumer goods including cosmetics and personal care and food and beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLMTM, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Retail Planning is an innovative, cloud-native solution powered by Armonica Retail S.R.L., that delivers an end-to-end retail planning process designed to maximize retail business performance. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Centric PLM &#x002122; for Consumer Goods (PRNewsfoto/Centric Software)
Centric PLM ™ for Consumer Goods (PRNewsfoto/Centric Software)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-fairwhale-drives-total-digital-transformation-with-centric-plm-301511920.html

SOURCE Centric Software

