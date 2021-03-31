U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.89
    +14.34 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,981.55
    -85.41 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,246.87
    +201.48 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.52
    +24.72 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.31
    -1.24 (-2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.60
    +22.60 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.46
    +0.32 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    +0.0200 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7540
    +0.4010 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,126.51
    +63.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.57
    +13.03 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.63
    -58.49 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     

Mark Fedosiewich Acquires Shares of Vior Inc.

·3 min read
OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Mark Fedosiewich (the "Acquiror"), President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Vior Inc. (the "Corporation"), announces that he has directly acquired on March 30, 2021, 230,000 units of the Corporation at a price of $0.20 per unit in the context of a private placement of units of the Corporation (the "Transaction"). Each unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant exercisable by the holder at a price of $0.30 per common share for a period of twenty-four (24) months.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror held, directly or indirectly, (i) 6,847,000 common shares of the Corporation, representing 10.69% of the issued and outstanding common shares, (ii) warrants entitling the Acquiror to purchase up to 1,636,000 common shares of the Corporation and (iii) options entitling the Acquiror to purchase up to 1,180,000 common shares of the Corporation. Assuming the exercise of all warrants and options held by the Acquiror, prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror would have owned 9,663,000 common shares, representing, on a partially-diluted basis, 14.45 % of the Corporation's common shares that would have then been issued and outstanding.

Immediately following the closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror together holds, directly or indirectly, (i) 7,077,000 common shares of the Corporation, representing 9.87% of the issued and outstanding common shares, (ii) warrants entitling the Acquiror to purchase up to 1,751,000 common shares of the Corporation and (iii) options entitling the Acquiror to purchase up to 1,180,000 common shares of the Corporation. Assuming the exercise of all warrants and options held by the Acquiror, following the closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror would own 10,008,000 common shares, on a partially-diluted basis, representing 13.41% of the Corporation's common shares that would then be issued and outstanding.

The Acquiror acquired the shares described in this press release for investment purposes and in accordance with applicable securities laws, the Acquiror may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of the Corporation in the open market or otherwise, and he reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Corporation and other relevant factors.

The shares described in this press release were directly acquired by Mark Fedosiewich.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by the Acquiror in connection with the Transaction described above will be available on SEDAR under the Corporation's profile. This news release is issued under the early warning provisions of the Canadian securities legislation.

For more information, contact:

Mark Fedosiewich
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel.: 613-898-5052
E-mail: mfedosiewich@vior.ca

SOURCE: Mark Fedosiewich



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638499/Mark-Fedosiewich-Acquires-Shares-of-Vior-Inc

