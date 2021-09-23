Mark Godbey Named 2021 Association of Air Medical Services Transport Mechanic Award of Excellence

DENVER, CO., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthNet Aeromedical Services, based in West Virginia, and Air Methods Corporation, based in Colorado, are pleased to announce that long-serving Aircraft Mechanic Mark Godbey has been named the recipient of the 2021 Association of Air Medical Services Transport Mechanic Award of Excellence.

“I couldn’t be as successful as I’ve been without the support of my family, coworkers and the leadership of Air Methods and HealthNet Aeromedical Services,” said Mark Godbey. “I get the support I need to do my job and do it to the best of my ability.”

Sponsored by Leonardo Helicopters, the Transport Mechanic Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions to the safe operation of medical transport vehicles or the improvement of safe maintenance procedures of medical transport vehicles.

“Through his decades of service, Mark has earned a position of trust among our flight teams. They know that when they fly in a helicopter maintained by him that the aircraft is absolutely, without question, safe and ready to go,” said Clinton Burley, President and CEO of HealthNet Aeromedical Services. “His commitment to his profession, his colleagues, and his community is evident in everything he does. We are so honored to have him at the heart of our program.”

“Mark has been a stalwart in the program and for the entire Air Methods maintenance team,” said Leo Morrissette, Executive Vice President of Operations at Air Methods. “As an aviation mechanic myself, I understand and respect the hard work and dedication of every maintainer. Daily, Mark demonstrates his commitment to protecting the lives of everyone on board the aircraft we operate. He is a shining example of professional expertise and a role-model for aircraft mechanics in the industry. Air Methods is proud to work with HealthNet and is truly honored to have Mark as a member of Air Methods family.”

Mark began his career as an aircraft mechanic 38 years ago while serving in the United States Army. For the last 34 years, he has dedicated his service to HealthNet Aeromedical Services and is currently stationed at the Huntington, West Virginia aircraft base at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

“Every day, I see patients fly in and out of the hospital in the aircraft I maintain. I am proud to be part of the team that can help them in their greatest hour of need. This award is such an honor and is a testament to our awesome team and the work we do to make an impact in my community and the industry,” said Godbey.

The award will be presented to Mark during the Association of Air medical Services’ Air Medical Transport Conference taking place in Fort Worth, Texas in October.

