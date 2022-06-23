Mark Ingram Bride Announces the Launch of LGD By Mark Ingram

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Ingram Bride announces its launch of LGD By Mark Ingram, the atelier's first in house jewelry line. The brand will look towards the use of lab-grown diamonds in its designs to create and sustain a low environmental impact brand. Designer, industry leader, and Mark Ingram Atelier founder- Mark Ingram steps into the jewelry space and the sustainability space announcing to the industry that he has and will continue to push boundaries in the bridal space.

Celebratory diamonds for celebratory moments.

"My bride is a classic and contemporary woman. She is sophisticated with an eye for fashion. I feel this collection gives her the ability to extend her own sense of style in her gifting"

-MARK INGRAM

LGD by Mark Ingram showcases a series of six debut collections all featuring lab grown diamonds. Within each collection lives a bracelet, earring, and necklace. All are available in rose gold, gold, and white gold. Prices for the collection items range from $150-1200.

The brand will live within a subsector of luxury bridal, the gifting space. The collection affords the bride the ability to gift those closest to her with pieces that will be worn well beyond the wedding day. LGD by Mark Ingram creates "Celebratory Diamonds for Celebratory Moments." Each piece becomes a layer of the receiver's personal style and carries with it the warmth of family or friendship.

"This is Mark's first of several exciting new partnerships as he works to reimagine the way the bridal space serves it brides, grooms and our industry partners." - DAWN BROMANDER President | COO Mark Ingram.

To decrease LGD by Mark Ingram's carbon footprint the brand has partnered with Terrapass to purchase carbon offsets by funding renewable energy and methane capture projects in communities across the country that work in diminishing the impact of their own greenhouse gas emissions.

LGD By Mark Ingram's entire debut collection is available now on lgd-bymarkingram.com and in store at The Mark Ingram Atelier, 110 E 55th St #8, New York, NY 10022.

