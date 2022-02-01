U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

Mark Morgan joins Angle Health's Board of Directors

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angle Health today announced that Mark Morgan, former President of Anthem Blue Cross, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Angle Health. Morgan brings decades of experience in health plan strategy, operations, business development and provider network management.

During his tenure at Anthem Blue Cross from 2008 to 2015, Morgan accumulated a broad range of functional knowledge in sales, operations, product development, marketing, network development, and regulatory compliance. He was responsible for strategic leadership and execution, including P&L accountability for over $12 billion in revenue and 4.7 million covered lives.

"Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and deep expertise across health plans, providers, and scaling healthcare startups. He adds a great balance to our board and will be the perfect person to help us navigate this next stage of growth at Angle Health." said Tylon Wang, Co-Founder of Angle Health. "We are excited to welcome Mark to our board and learn from his experience and deep understanding of the healthcare ecosystem."

After leaving Anthem Blue Cross, Morgan went on to lead US Market Access as well as development and acceleration of value-based partnerships at biotech giant, Amgen. He's also served in senior operational, advisory, and governance roles at multiple healthcare technology companies from growth stage through exit, including Limelight Health (acquired by FINEOS) and GRAIL (acquired by Illumina).

"A fully digital health plan built on the latest technology is incredibly exciting to me," said Morgan and added: "Finally, a health plan purpose-built to deliver an amazing member experience. I could not be more thrilled to join the Board of Angle Health to support their mission of bringing transparency, simplicity and humanity to healthcare."

Morgan currently holds several advisor and board positions with other healthcare technology focused businesses. He has an MBA from the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School.

About Angle
Angle Health delivers comprehensive, tailored healthcare benefits to startups and tech-forward companies. Angle's fully digital, AI-enabled platform delivers a first-of-its-kind employer and member experience that centers around ease of use, personalization, and better access to care. Angle Health is backed by Y Combinator and other leading healthcare and technology investors. Visit www.anglehealth.com to learn more.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-morgan-joins-angle-healths-board-of-directors-301472995.html

SOURCE Angle Health

