U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.50
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,700.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,593.75
    +27.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,817.60
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.27
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.20
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0466
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +1.42 (+6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2133
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2160
    +0.2560 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,031.54
    +23.35 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.73
    -0.07 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,726.91
    -158.96 (-0.57%)
     

Mark Mugiishi appointed to First Hawaiian, Inc. and First Hawaiian Bank Boards of Directors

First Hawaiian, Inc.
·2 min read
First Hawaiian, Inc.
First Hawaiian, Inc.

HONOLULU, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB), the parent company of First Hawaiian Bank, announced today the appointment of Mark Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S., to serve on its Board of Directors and the Board of Directors of First Hawaiian Bank. Dr. Mugiishi also was appointed to the Board of Directors’ Risk Committee. All appointments are effective December 6, 2022.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Mugiishi and thank him for agreeing to serve on our Board. His diverse experience in the medical field coupled with his track record of giving back, makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team and demonstrates alignment with our goals and values as a company,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian, Inc. Chairman, President and CEO. “We look forward to drawing on Dr. Mugiishi’s expertise as we continue to enhance our digital offerings while staying true to our mission of being a relationship bank where our customers expect and receive personalized world class service.”

Dr. Mugiishi is the president and chief executive officer of Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA). For the majority of his career, Dr. Mugiishi practiced and taught surgery in private practice and in association with the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine. He has served HMSA in a variety of capacities since 1995, from part-time medical director to consultant. In 2015, he joined the leadership team as executive vice president, chief medical officer and chief health officer.

Dr. Mugiishi co-founded the Endoscopy Institute of Hawaiʻi and the Eye Surgery Center of Hawaii and was a medical director at Hawaii technology accelerators. He was a general surgeon in the state for nearly 30 years and was associate chair of the department of surgery and director of surgical education at the University of Hawaii’s medical school. Dr. Mugiishi earned his medical degree from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858, is Hawaii’s largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
Vice President & Public Relations Manager
First Hawaiian Bank
LChambers@fhb.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Fell Today

    On a bad day for most stocks, shares of electric-vehicle-related ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down between 6% and 8%. There isn't any big news out from -- or about -- any of these three companies today that is the specific cause for any of their share-price declines. The most recent news is from ChargePoint, the EV charging station company, which reported third-quarter results on Dec. 1, with a 93% increase in revenue, but continues to report big losses.

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • General Electric stock ‘at a critical juncture’ ahead of spinoff, analyst says

    Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Christopher Glynn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upgrading GE to Outperform, the company’s stock performance, industrial stocks, and the outlook for GE’s health care spinoff.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • Market Rally Wipes Out Powell Gains As Apple, Exxon Skid; What To Do Now

    The market rally has erased all the gains from Fed chief Jerome Powell's Nov. 30 speech. Apple and Exxon undercut key levels. Here's what to do now.

  • 12 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To George Soros

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best growth stocks to buy according to George Soros. If you want to skip reading about George Soros’ investment philosophy, you can go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To George Soros. George Soros is a Hungarian-born American billionaire investor and philanthropist who […]

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today

    When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.

  • Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio

    The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • Why Herbalife Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) were tumbling after the company announced a new convertible debt offering, threatening to dilute investors by as much as 20%. In a press release last night, the nutritional supplement company said it is offering $250 million in convertible notes due 2028. The company did not have a conversion price or an interest rate yet, saying those would be determined at the time of its pricing.

  • Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit

    Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since Blackstone launched the product in January last year. It also comes after Blackstone announced last Thursday that it would curb withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted real estate income trust (REIT) following a surge in redemption requests.

  • Markets: ‘It’s become increasingly clear’ the Fed can’t stop yet, strategist says

    Comerica Wealth Management CIO John Lynch and UBS Managing Director and CIO of Emerging Markets Americas for Global Wealth Management Alejo Czerwonko join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how markets are responding to Fed policy, interest rates, and why value is being favored over growth for investors.