A-Mark Precious Metals Inc Director Michael Wittmeyer Sells 22,383 Shares

Director Michael Wittmeyer of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) has sold 22,383 shares of the company on February 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $26.06 per share, resulting in a total value of $583,216.98.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc is a full-service precious metals trading company and an official distributor for all the major sovereign Mints. The company provides gold, silver, platinum, and palladium across all parts of the precious metals value chain. It serves customers on a global scale, including dealers, financial institutions, banks, and brokerage houses, as well as individual investors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,306 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but 12 insider sells.

On the valuation front, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc's shares were trading at $26.06 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $595.361 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 5.79, which is below both the industry median of 19.06 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $26.06 and a GF Value of $33.91, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.77, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the current stock valuation and future prospects.

