A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Has Announced A Dividend Of $1.00

The board of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $1.00 per share on the 26th of September. This means the annual payment is 2.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

A-Mark Precious Metals' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. But before making this announcement, A-Mark Precious Metals' earnings quite easily covered the dividend. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 18.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 18%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

A-Mark Precious Metals' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The annual payment during the last 8 years was $0.10 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 30% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. A-Mark Precious Metals has impressed us by growing EPS at 154% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On A-Mark Precious Metals' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about A-Mark Precious Metals' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While A-Mark Precious Metals is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, A-Mark Precious Metals has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about. Is A-Mark Precious Metals not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

