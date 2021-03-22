Mark Price And Ape Raise Over $500k For Crypto In A Week
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Today, we live in a highly digitalized world where almost everything, including currency, is available on some sort of technological device and online. Although money has long been a physical and tangible currency, there is now cryptocurrency that Mark Price and his company Ape are helping people manage.
Mark Price and his company, Apestrong.finance, deals with both stock trading and cryptocurrency, by combining the two to give people the best of both worlds. The company helps individuals trade their stocks or cryptocurrency, but without the requiring traditional brokerage.
Instead, the stock or crypto owner is in complete control of their whole trading process through the website, providing greater personal service to achieve profits from these investments. Because Ape contains all the tools a trader needs, even beginners who want to venture into this trading industry can do so without the complexities of doing it on their own.
What is Cryptocurrency and Who is Mark Price
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that can only be dealt with online. It is not tangible like local currencies. However, you do have the option to exchange digital currencies into local currencies, which is one of the goals for the majority of individuals getting involved in cryptocurrency trading.
How did cryptocurrency begin?
The idea of cryptocurrency was first introduced in 2009 by an anonymous individual or group under the alias name of Satoshi Nakamoto. The first-ever digital currency is called Bitcoin, which Satoshi Nakamoto also invented. Even today, among the thousands of available cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is still the most popularly used digital currency.
This invention by Satoshi Nakamoto was so that people wouldn't have to rely on having their money being managed by companies, banks, or the government since cryptocurrency is entirely managed by the blockchain. In fact, because of this principle, many people find cryptocurrency to be much more financially secure.
So who is Mark Price?
Like most people who love getting involved with the business industry, Mark Price enjoys innovating in this new space. His curious nature leads him to become passionate about analytics, which he most likely picked up from his father and grandfather, who are also successful businessmen.
Now, along with Ape, Mark Price helps crypto traders through his social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube by providing advice, tips, and insights on anything crypto-related. Besides being successful himself, Mark takes pride in the success of others too, which is why he produces regular cryptocurrency news for his social media community.
The volatility of cryptocurrencies
As a professional in the field, Mark understands the volatility of cryptocurrencies. Just like the stock market, drastic changes in value can change suddenly and often do. This is why his philosophy is to always be consistent to be successful in this new world of cryptocurrency trading.
Mark has been interested in cryptocurrency since 2015, so he has many years of experience.
This short and significant jump in value for Mark Price and his company is certainly proof of his expertise and hard work. Although cryptocurrency is known to be volatile whatever the trends may be, Mark can help people understand the process and assist traders to strategically take advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity.
