/C O R R E C T I O N -- Fintainium, Inc./

In the news release, Mark Ripplinger Elected to Fintainium's Board of Directors, issued 12-Oct-2021 by Fintainium, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that Kerwyn Valley's title in the fourth paragraph, first sentence, should read "Director at Aspire Fund Management" rather than "Fintainium's chairman" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Mark Ripplinger Elected to Fintainium's Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintainium today announced that Mark Ripplinger, President & CEO of Everlink Payment Services for the past 14 years, has been elected to Fintainium's board of directors. Ripplinger brings a broad range of leadership experience in the financial services and technology sector, as well as a long and storied track record as a champion for innovation and operational excellence in the payments space.

Mark Ripplinger, seasoned fintech executive, joins the board of Fintainium--a fast-growing fintech.

Prior to joining Everlink, Ripplinger spent time in senior roles at some of the most well-respected financial institutions throughout Canada, including as CIO of the Canadian Payments Association, CIO of ATB Financial and CIO of Crown Life. Under Mark's leadership, Everlink has transformed into a leading, broadly diversified, and highly respected end-to-end Payments Solutions provider. In addition to his role on the Board of Directors at Fintainium, Mark will continue to serve as a board member of two other organizations: PayTechs of Canada and Cooperative Development Foundation of Canada.

"Mark has been a true leader and trailblazer in business, Fintech, and an ever-changing landscape of payments technology services," said Richard Jackman, Fintainium's CEO. "His values and breadth of experience will help Fintainium continue to grow, innovate, and provide valuable solutions to community banks, credit unions, and their business members."

Story continues

"Mark has been a pioneer in every organization fortunate enough to benefit from his vision and expertise," said Kerwyn Valley, Director at Aspire Fund Management. "After a thorough and fruitful search, I couldn't be more confident in the positive impact Mark will have on our board and Fintainium as a whole."

"I've always admired Fintainium's commitment to the notion that enterprise treasury technology should not be limited to the largest financial institutions. Community banks and credit unions provide significant capital to, and have the closest relationships with, SME businesses. These financial institutions deserve solutions that empower them to compete and provide top-notch service to their customers. Fintainium does just that! I look forward to working with Rich, Kerwyn, and the other board members to help Fintainium carry those values forward and build on an already feature-rich solution set."

Throughout his accomplished career as a business leader, public servant, and philanthropist, Ripplinger has made an indelible impact on companies and communities in Canada and around the world, earning awards from organizations like United Way, Markham Board of Trade, ACT Canada and ACI Worldwide. In his role as CEO of Everlink, Ripplinger has grown the footprint of this organization to directly serve and connect Canadian financial institutions, retailers, and service providers, including over 98% of credit unions, 55% of banks, 100% of Interac® mobile debit, numerous ISOs and large-scale, international POS Acquirers, tens of thousands of retailers and over 5 million cardholders worldwide.

Ripplinger completed a Bachelor of Administration with Distinction at the University of Regina as well as a graduate certificate program in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Fintainium and the services it provides, visit: https://fintainium.tiny.us/intro-to-fintainium

About Fintainium

With headquarters in Florida and Toronto, Fintainium facilitates the relationship between financial institutions, businesses, and other technology companies. Fintainium combines world class domestic and international money movement products with workflow, accounting, and reconciliation automation. Fintainium enhances back-office operations for institutions and streamlines accounting processes for end-users.

Fintainium is an API-driven and modular platform that was designed to work seamlessly with other platforms. Fintainium's technology enables features such as three minute on-platform loan adjudication, integrated CFO toolkit with business intelligence, real-time payments, credit risk analysis, cash flow optimization, and back-office automation. Fintainium is the only platform that combines all these features into a simple, easy-to-navigate user interface and can also integrate into the background of a partner's larger solution.

For further information:

FINTAINIUM INC.

Richard Jackman

Chief Executive Officer

Richard.Jackman@gofintainium.com

Brandon Rosenblatt

Chief Strategy Officer

Brandon.Rosenblatt@gofintainium.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-ripplinger-elected-to-fintainiums-board-of-directors-301396246.html

SOURCE Fintainium, Inc.