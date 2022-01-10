U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,599.46
    -77.57 (-1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,778.84
    -452.82 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,593.88
    -342.02 (-2.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,146.17
    -33.64 (-1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.41
    -0.49 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7890
    +0.0180 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1270
    -0.4230 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,325.43
    -769.00 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.02
    -74.20 (-7.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Mark Schulze Joins TSX Entertainment as Chief Strategy Officer

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TSX Entertainment today welcomed Mark Schulze as its first Chief Strategy Officer.

A Silicon Valley payment technology veteran, Schulze joins the one-of-a-kind experiential entertainment company from Fiserv's Clover. Clover is the leading open point of sale platform in the US.

"One of the primary goals of TSX Entertainment is to energize next-generation platforms that decentralize entertainment consumption and create a fully-integrated retail, entertainment, food and hospitality journey," said Nick Holmstén, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of TSX Entertainment. "Mark is a payments legend who has our full confidence in creating the revolutionary app-driven solution that will take TSX Entertainment to the forefront of the future of entertainment, live from Times Square."

In this new role, Schulze will spearhead the development of the future-leading frictionless payment technology that will enable TSX Entertainment to connect fans around the globe with incredible live and virtual performances and brand drops from their favorite artists.

"I'm thrilled to team up with Nick, Ivan, and the talented group at TSX as we reimagine the future of entertainment," Schulze said. "I've spent my career optimizing both customer and vendor experiences through technology, and look forward to changing the game for artists and brand partnerships through seamless online to offline integration."

Prior to co-founding Clover, Mark's experience includes serving as Vice President at Quantcast, which he also co-founded, Vice President of both Product Management and Engineering at Interactive Corp.'s Match.com, and Director of Search at AOL and AltaVista.

About TSX Entertainment
TSX Entertainment empowers the world's most innovative artists and brands as a one-of-a-kind entertainment company creating an integrated, innovative, interactive, and immersive model that redefines the entertainment experience of the future. The company will go beyond music-creating integrations to make some of the world's biggest drops and cultural moments in the metaverse and at its flagship property in Times Square. Check out the future of entertainment for yourself at tsxent.com.

TSXE Logo
TSXE Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-schulze-joins-tsx-entertainment-as-chief-strategy-officer-301457373.html

SOURCE TSX Entertainment

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    In a world of volatility, these foundational companies have had a rough 2021 but also have what it takes to bounce back.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • Fed tightening ‘is a very big deal’ for markets: Strategist

    Stephen Wieting, Chief Investment Strategist at Citi Global Wealth, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the Federal Reserve's monetary policy is weighing on the stock market as the Nasdaq falls over 2% and tech shares continue to decline.

  • While shareholders of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IRTC ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the...

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Tumbling 13% Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were plummeting 12.7% in morning trading Monday on no news specific to the video game retailer, but it follows the 22% spike in its stock last Friday (it closed up 7% at the end of the day) after it announced it was getting into the non-fungible token (NFT) market in a big way. The markets are reacting to expectations the Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rates as soon as March -- meaning there could be as many as four rate hikes this year -- as inflation continues to spiral higher. GameStop is looking to build partnerships in the cryptocurrency world and said it would be launching an NFT exchange for gamers by the end of the year.

  • Up 320%, This Hypergrowth Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) may not be a household name in the technology sector, but this Taiwan-based company has set the stock market on fire over the past couple of years after the demand for its semiconductor chips that are used in several types of displays took off. Investors have piled into Himax stock to take advantage of multiple end markets that include smartphones, tablets, automotive, televisions, laptops, monitors, virtual reality (VR) devices, smart homes, and others that use its display drivers, touch controllers, 3D sensing solutions, and image sensors. The surprising part is that Himax stock remains dirt cheap despite reporting outstanding growth and clocking eye-popping stock market gains.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    The stock market is off to a rocky start in 2022 with the S&P 500 index down 1.9% already. On the other hand, a steep loss can be a signal to head for the exits and cut your losses -- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fits that bill. DocuSign is best known as the leader in digital signature technology, but to avoid the pitfalls of a one-dimensional business model, it has expanded into some key verticals.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The wind is shifting away from expensive growth stocks and toward lower-priced value stocks. Here are three that look like great buys today.

  • Is it Worthy to Invest in Sea Limited (SE)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) By 37%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Oatly Group AB ( NASDAQ:OTLY ) by taking the expected...

  • Why Did C3.ai Stock Fall 15% in December?

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) shares fell 15.4% in December following a disappointing earnings announcement. The company reported quarterly results on Dec. 1 and beat Wall Street's estimates for both sales and net losses. The sell-off in high-valuation growth stocks thwarted C3.ai's recovery later in the month.

  • Take-Two Is Buying Zynga for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Zynga stock was soaring following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) stock jumped 46.5% to $8.78, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 11.5% to $145.65. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • U.S. households ‘are really, really exposed to the equity market’: Strategist

    Tematica Research Chief Macro Strategist Lenore Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 2022 stock market outlook.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Hits A 52-Week Low?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    This strategy has certainly paid off in the past: If you bought $10,000 in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) 10 years ago, you would have almost $52,000 today. If you can find companies with strong competitive advantages and hold them for decades, you will likely become much richer over the long term. In 2021, shares of MercadoLibre fell 24%, and some investors are wondering if the company will recover. MercadoLibre got swept up in the tech sell-off, but -- like many other stocks that fell in 2021 -- the company is performing stronger than ever.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • China’s private tutoring giant disclosed the huge toll of Beijing’s education crackdown

    China’s largest tutoring company, New Oriental, announced last year it would shut down most of its business to comply with Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the education sector. China in July issued rules that aim to ease homework and after-school study hours for students, a policy dubbed the “double reduction.” In November, New Oriental announced the decision to end its K9 business by the end of 2021.