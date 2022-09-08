U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,000.48
    +20.61 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,704.90
    +123.62 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,858.14
    +66.24 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.31
    +10.31 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.60
    +1.66 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.60
    -9.20 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    18.40
    +0.14 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9958
    -0.0053 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2770
    +0.0120 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1481
    -0.0056 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0000
    +0.2620 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,273.02
    +398.32 (+2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.56
    +0.76 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.10
    +25.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Mark Seland appointed Managing Partner for Western Canada at NATIONAL Public Relations

·3 min read

CALGARY, AB and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Martin Daraiche, president of NATIONAL Public Relations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Seland as managing partner for Western Canada. In his new role, Mark will be responsible for leading the day-to-day operations of NATIONAL's Calgary and Vancouver offices, developing strategic direction, and increasing the Firm's business, profile, and engagement in major discussions while continuing to work closely with and provide senior strategic counsel to our clients.

"Mark is impactful, a collaborator, a team builder, a trusted advisor, and a creative solution provider. Committed and respectful, his leadership style matches the values and vision of NATIONAL. Mark will help us to continue building a high-performance and best-in-class organization that connects experts from throughout the Firm to complex client needs in Western Canada," said Martin Daraiche.

"We have solid foundations and an expert and diverse team in Western Canada. With trusted relationships among our colleagues and clients in the West, across Canada and around the world, we are driving momentum, value, and growth for our clients and the Firm. We are thrilled to be working on mandates at the heart of issues that matter," added Mark Seland.

Mark joined NATIONAL as senior vice-president of the Firm's Calgary office in November 2020. He has over 30 years of experience and is regarded as a trusted advisor on complex strategies and issues resolution to boards, CEOs, government and political leaders in Canada and the U.S. Before joining NATIONAL, Mark was president and CEO of ABRIO Health, an organization striving to reconfigure public policy and structures in the community, healthcare, and social services to improve overall population health. Prior to this, he spent 17 years with Canadian Pacific Railway, leading the corporate communications team in U.S./Canada government engagement, marketing and internal communications, media relations, and crisis and community management, including acting as the internal executive communications advisor throughout the 2011/12 proxy contest. He is an alumnus of Mount Royal University, recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award, and a regular lecturer on corporate culture, change management and extraordinary leadership. In his first year with the Firm, through a nomination by his colleagues, Mark received the AVENIR GLOBAL Visionary Leadership Model Award.

About NATIONAL Public Relations

NATIONAL Public Relations provides creative communications solutions that move people in thought and actions. We bring together a team of 300 seasoned professionals, who are committed to helping organizations of all sizes and in all sectors understand their challenges and opportunities and solve the issues they are facing. For 45 years, NATIONAL has been at the centre of issues and industries that matter, leading change for today and tomorrow.

NATIONAL is Canada's leading public relations firm, with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Saint John, Halifax and St. John's. NATIONAL Public Relations is an AVENIR GLOBAL company, among the top 20 largest communication firms in the world with offices in 22 locations across Canada, the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and part of RES PUBLICA. For more information about NATIONAL, please visit our website or you can follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE NATIONAL Public Relations

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c5388.html

Recommended Stories

  • Inside Bed Bath & Beyond, Concerns Over Mounting Stress for CFO

    The retailer’s leaders thought finance chief Gustavo Arnal was overwhelmed; Arnal had discussed taking a break before he died by suicide.

  • Shopify Hires Morgan Stanley Banker Hoffmeister as CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. hired Morgan Stanley investment banker Jeff Hoffmeister as its next chief financial officer, almost two months after the Canadian e-commerce giant slashed its workforce.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China

  • Shopify taps Morgan Stanley banker Jeff Hoffmeister as next CFO

    Shopify Inc. announced a pair of leadership changes Thursday, with a new chief operating officer set to take over immediately and a new chief financial officer slated to begin in October. Kaz Nejatian, Shopify's vice president of product, will assume the role of COO immediately, though he will also stay in his current position. Shopify looked outside the company as it sought a new CFO, and it announced Thursday that Jeff Hoffmeister, who worked for more than 20 years in Morgan Stanley's technolo

  • Amazon research lab VP steps away from role

    Before arriving at Amazon, Babak Parviz was a director and distinguished engineer at Google, leading the effort behind Google Glass.

  • Altice USA Hires Comcast’s Dennis Mathew as CEO, Dexter Goei to Become Exec Chairman

    Altice USA is making changes at the top: The cable operator announced that it has recruited Comcast veteran Dennis Mathew as CEO. Mathew takes over effective Oct. 3, assuming the CEO role from Dexter Goei, who has been named executive chairman of the board of directors. All of Goei’s direct reports will report to Mathew. […]

  • BioVaxys Announces New Chief Financial Officer

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Craig Loverock has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Loverock is replacing Mr. Lachlan McLeod, who has been the acting CFO following the transition from Lions Bay Mining Inc. to BioVaxys in October 2020. Mr. McLeod will be resuming his full-time duties with Fehr & Associates CPA.

  • DEFINITY ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE CHANGES AND NEW APPOINTMENTS

    Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY) today announced changes to the roles and responsibilities of members of the company's operational leadership. The new executive appointments and assignments are effective September 7, 2022.

  • Target names Gretchen McCarthy to fix inventory problems as supply chain chief

    She assumes the role at a time when the Minneapolis-based retailer continues right-sizing inventory amid changes in consumer behavior.

  • Blockchain Australia Lands Former BlackRock Director as New CEO

    Blockchain Australia, the nation's industry body advocating for appropriate regulation and policy, has appointed Laura Mercurio as its new CEO, at a time when the nation has signalled a new approach toward crypto adoption. Mercurio has previously gained experience working with the likes of BlackRock, Merrill Lynch, and Deutsche Bank.

  • Drew Tyrer named CEO of TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center

    TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center has a new leader. Drew Tyrer has been named CEO of the 136-bed hospital and its affiliated TriStar Century Farms freestanding emergency room, according to a news release. TriStar Health is the local health system of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), Nashville’s largest publicly traded company with $58.75 billion of revenue in 2021.

  • Evolent names new president, will bid farewell to co-founder

    Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) has plucked an executive from within the organization to serve as its new president. Dan McCarthy, CEO of Evolent subsidiary New Century Health, has been tapped as the Arlington-based health system consultancy's second in command, reporting directly to Evolent CEO Seth Blackley, the company announced Tuesday. Also Tuesday, Evolent said company co-founder Frank Williams, its former chairman and CEO, will not stand for reelection to the company’s board in June 2023 — he will remain a member of the board until then.

  • Johann Rupert Says ‘Thank You’ to Richemont Shareholders as Bluebell Vows to Fight On

    Richemont’s candidate, Wendy Luhabe, beat Francesco Trapani in a boardroom race sparked by activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Names Interim CFO After Death of Gustavo Arnal

    The struggling home-goods retailer named Laura Crossen to lead its finances, a move aimed at reassuring investors after the death by suicide of CFO Gustavo Arnal.

  • Why Target Changed Its Retirement Rules for CEO Brian Cornell

    This comes as the retailer eliminated its retirement policy, which was designed to “initiate a discussion regarding the possible retirement” of Cornell at the age of 65.

  • Markel announces Jed Rhoads to retire as President and Chief Underwriting Officer of Global Reinsurance Division

    Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Jed Rhoads, President and Chief Underwriting Officer of Markel's Global Reinsurance Division, is retiring at the end of 2022.

  • Western Alliance bank revamps multiple executive roles, makes promotions

    Arizona's largest publicly traded bank has made multiple promotions and realigned executive responsibilities, including announcing a transition plan for Chief Legal Officer Randall Thiesen, who will retire in the first quarter of 2023.

  • Stellantis appoints Chris Taylor as chief digital information officer

    Stellantis on Wednesday said it had appointed IT veteran Chris Taylor as its chief digital information officer, a newly created position aimed at helping the world's No. 4 carmaker transform into a mobility tech company. Digital applications and data are increasingly crucial in carmakers' strategies as they provide new areas for growth, with Stellantis targeting 20 billion euros ($19.8 billion) in annual revenue in 2030 from software-related products and subscriptions. Stellantis said Taylor's appointment would help the group support its "sophisticated" business needs.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Executive's New York City Death Ruled A Suicide

    The death of the chief financial officer for Bed Bath & Beyond was ruled a suicide by the New York City’s Medical Examiner on Monday. The medical examiner determined that Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from multiple blunt trauma, according to multiple media reports. Arnal plunged to his death on Friday after jumping from the 18th floor of a 57-story skyscraper known as the “Jenga building” in Lower Manhattan. Police said in a statement on Sunday that they responded to a 911 call of an unconscious perso

  • Richemont Shareholders Reject Activist Bluebell’s Demands

    (Bloomberg) -- Richemont shareholders rejected Bluebell Capital Partners Ltd.’s proposal to add the former head of Bulgari to its board, a defeat for the activist investor’s campaign to boost shareholder representation.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts

  • MetaProp Names Industry Vet Dana Wildeboer As Vice President of Marketing

    Leading Female Marketing Expert At The Forefront of Business, Technology & Social Impact Joins Leading Venture Capital Firm to Accelerate Global Brand Growth