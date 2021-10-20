Leads Effort to Expand Company's Partnership with Affordable Non-Profit Homebuilders in Mid-Pacific Region

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a national leader in the mortgage industry, announced today that it has hired key industry influencer, Mark Tribuna, to serve as the company's Regional Business Development Manager for Arizona, Nevada, and Central and Northern California.

Mark Tribuna Hired as New American Funding's Regional Business Development Manager

Tribuna, who has substantial experience in affordable lending, has served as Co-President for a Dallas-based non-profit lender that specializes in approving affordable home loans for local homebuyers. More recently, he worked as Lead Consultant for one of the nation's largest affordable homebuilders and was tasked with creating new programs and products supporting the mortgage-lending activities of its nearly 1,200 affiliates who build thousands of homes annually.

Through existing and newly established partnerships with non-profit homebuilders, veteran organizations, and other community housing development organizations, Tribuna will be working directly with New American Funding's vast network of seasoned loan originators and operational professionals to support the lending activities required to serve affordable homebuilders in Arizona, Nevada, and Central and Northern California.

"I am excited to have joined an industry leader and a true maverick in lending," said Tribuna. "Supporting affordable homeownership with a proven lender like New American Funding is my passion, and together we can serve underserved communities and help enhance their quality of life."

Currently, Tribuna holds a Senior Advisory role at CBC Mortgage Agency, the financing agency of the Cedar Band of Paiutes, a band of the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah.

Tribuna is based out of New American Funding's MidPacific Regional office in Henderson, Nevada, and reports to SVP MidPacific Region, Chris Garza.

"Mark brings a wealth of experience promoting and implementing comprehensive plans to achieve affordable homeownership," said Garza. "This will be instrumental in expanding our efforts with non-profit homebuilders, as well as recruiting opportunities."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 210,000+ loans for approximately $55 billion, 173 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

