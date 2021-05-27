U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,194.50
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,404.00
    +124.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,657.75
    -42.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.10
    +11.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.74
    -0.47 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.00
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    27.79
    -0.09 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6170
    +0.0430 (+2.73%)
     

  • Vix

    17.69
    -1.15 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4164
    +0.0045 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3300
    +0.2000 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,408.96
    -763.49 (-1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,031.30
    +7.69 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.47
    -13.46 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     
JUST IN:

Initial jobless claims fell for a fourth straight week to set new pandemic-era low

406,000 Americans filed, 425,000 was expected

Mark Wahlberg sci-fi movie 'Infinite' will stream on Paramount+ on June 10th

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

ViacomCBS did a Netflix recently by promising an original movie per week on Paramount+ in 2022. Before then, it's giving film fans a taste of what they can expect by pushing an exclusive Mark Wahlberg sci-fi to the burgeoning service. 'Infinite,' a futuristic action flick from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, is skipping theaters for Paramount+ on June 10th. 

Wahlberg stars as Evan Macauley, whose haunting memories are actually remnants from past lives. Teaming up with a secretive group known as the Infinites, he uses his buried skills to take on a familiar enemy who seeks to "end the cycle of reincarnation." Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien co-star. 

The film was originally set for a theatrical debut, but the streaming sea change saw ViacomCBS divert it to Paramount+. It's hard not to view the decision as a response to HBO Max's day-and-date release strategy for a smattering of new movies. More recently, Universal revealed that animation The Boss Baby: Family Business will simultaneously debut in theaters and Peacock on July 2nd.

Of course, not all films are created equal. Paramount's suspense sequel A Quiet Place 2 is getting a 45-day theatrical run before landing on its steaming service. Another indication that all but the biggest US franchises are going to quickly wind up online in some form.

