Mark Weithorn, President of DPI Showcase Websites, Announces Major Upgrade to DPI’s CRM System

DPI Showcase Web Sites

DPI Showcase Websites announces its upgraded customer relationship management (CRM) offering, giving realtors a boost in productivity through client engagement automation.

Miami Beach, FL , April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPI Showcase Websites, a leading digital marketing agency, recognizes the significance of maintaining a strong relationship with clients in the real estate industry; that’s why it recently upgraded its offerings to include a new customer relationship management (CRM) program with a range of automated features to help realtors communicate with clients more effectively. The built-in, state-of-the-art customer relationship management (CRM) system equips realtors with a user-friendly interface that automates the process of client relationship maintenance.

Most CRM programs are excessively complex and too difficult to navigate, says DPI Showcase Websites president Mark Weithorn, but he says DPI’s new CRM offering is quite user-friendly.

“DPI combines a fully-robust website and a built-in CRM to eliminate the need for realtors to subscribe to a website service and a separate CRM,” Weithorn says. “DPI’s CRM is a valuable asset for realtors because it is both easy to use and automates the client management process for them so they can save both time and money.”

The new CRM process follows a 6-point “client nurture strategy” that allows realtors to engage with clients and maintain those relationships over time. It offers a range of emails from weekly newsletters, birthday and holiday greetings, and transaction anniversaries to category-specific monthly emails aimed at nurturing leads. Weithorn says it gives realtors greater access to and control of their client data through their websites. Clients are added into the CRM through its auto lead capture feature when they visit a realtor’s website; when they’re asked to register, it initiates the automation process and captures their information to help the realtor keep in touch with them. The program also offers text alerts and a range of automated yet personalized services.





Story continues

About DPI Showcase Websites



DPI Showcase Websites has been creating IDX websites for realtors and brokers since 2004. The IDX platform allows real estate professionals’ clients to search for properties directly on their websites, providing customers with up-to-date property availability.



Media Communications

Inquiries:

adamtorres@missionmatters.com



