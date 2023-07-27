U.S. markets closed

Mark Zuckerberg is $9 billion richer after Meta earnings, and has more than doubled his net worth in 2023 to $118 billion

Matthew Fox
·2 min read
Mark Zuckerberg 2020
Mark Zuckerberg in 2020Getty

  • Mark Zuckerberg gained $9 billion in wealth on Thursday after Meta Platform's strong earnings report.

  • The Facebook founder has seen his net worth balloon to nearly $120 billion this year after a dismal 2022.

  • Zuckerberg is now the world's sixth richest person, assuming Meta's gains hold for the day.

Mark Zuckerberg gained as much as $9 billion in wealth on Thursday after Meta Platforms stock surged 9% following its strong second-quarter earnings report.

The Facebook parent benefited from a rebound in advertising revenue and investor enthusiasm around the successful launch of its Twitter competitor, Threads.

Zuckerberg, who owns just over 13% of the company he founded in 2004, has seen his total net worth more than double this year after a dismal 2022. The bulk of his wealth is tied to his stake in the social media giant.

When Meta stock plunged more than 70% in 2022, Zuckerberg's total net worth was torched, falling from about $125 billion at the start of 2022 to a low of about $35 billion in November, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Since hitting that low last fall, it has more than tripled to about $118 billion today.

Assuming the 9% gain in Meta stock holds on Thursday, Zuckerberg is set to leapfrog four billionaires to become the world's sixth richest person. Steve Ballmer, Warren Buffett, and Larry Page all have a net worth of about $117 billion, while Sergey Brin has a total net worth of about $111 billion.

The 165% year-to-date surge in Meta stock has added about $70 billion to Zuckerberg's wealth so far this year. That year-to-date gain only trails Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $103 billion increase in wealth this year.

Read the original article on Business Insider