U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.25
    +18.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,093.00
    -55.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,569.75
    +155.50 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,967.20
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.43
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.70
    +24.90 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.76 (+3.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0993
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -1.78 (-9.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2322
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8110
    -0.1140 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,810.00
    +778.21 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.59
    +300.91 (+123.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,809.90
    +48.79 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Mark Zuckerberg is among the top gainers in wealth this year as Meta shares surge on the company's cost-cutting spree

Huileng Tan
·2 min read
Mark Zuckerberg smiles while walking outside at 2021 Sun Valley conference
Gains in Meta's share prices are boosting Mark Zuckerberg's net worth this year so far.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

  • Mark Zuckerberg's net worth is up $11.6 billion this year so far thanks to gains in Meta shares.

  • Meta shares are up over 50% this year after surging 20% in after-hours trade on Wednesday.

  • Meta shares were boosted by the company's announcement that it will continue to cut costs this year.

Mark Zuckerberg's cost-cutting measures for Meta have borne fruits for investors — and himself — as the company's share price surged 20% after hours on Wednesday.

The after-hours bump adds to Meta stock's winning streak, taking its gains to over 50% this year. This has in turn boosted Zuckerberg's net worth by $11.6 billion this year — taking his fortune to $57.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, where he is in the 21st spot.

The rise in Zuckerberg's fortune is impressive because it put him in the fifth spot in terms of year-to-date gains behind fellow billionaires Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, and Changpeng Zhao, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Even so, this is a far cry from early 2022, when Zuckerberg started the year with a $125 billion fortune.

The massive slump in Zuckerberg's wealth last year mirrored a massive decline in Meta's share price, which lost about two-thirds of its value in 2022 after Facebook reported a fall in its daily active user numbers for the first time ever amid a massive strategic pivot.

In November, Zuckerberg announced mass layoffs that affected about 13% of its workforce and implemented other cost-cutting measures, like closing offices. On Wednesday, Meta said it will continue to tighten its belts in 2023.

"It's been a rapid phase-change, to take a step back and say, 'Ok, we can't treat everything like it's hyper growth,'" Zuckerberg said on a fourth-quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts on Wednesday, according to a transcript. "We have a lot of things now that a lot of people use and that support a large amount of business and we should operate somewhat differently."

Meta expects capital expenditures to fall by $4 billion this year, the company said in a press release.

Meta shares closed 2.8% higher at $153.12 on Wednesday before strong gains of 20% in after-hours trade.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Why Hollywood has guns in its sights

    From pistols at dawn to high-noon stand-offs, via Mob hits, World War II battles and Midsomer murders galore, Rob Partridge has seen at all. In 30 years as a film industry armourer, he has staged gunfights everywhere from the mean streets of Gangs of London to Inspector Morse’s genteel Oxford – keeping scenes realistic, and actors safe.

  • Company Behind ChatGPT Releases New Product to Address Major Concerns

    It may not stop the War of the Machines, but the new tool will help educators grade papers with confidence.

  • EU warns Elon Musk Twitter must make progress to comply with bloc’s new rules curbing hate speech

    The European Union's commissioner for digital policy told Elon Musk Tuesday that Twitter must make progress in preparing for the bloc's new rules on hate speech and misinformation.

  • PSA Pet Owners: Shoppers Say 'You Need' This Robot Vacuum Mop Combo — and It's on Sale Right Now

    “This little vacuum packs a punch”

  • Meta stock perks up as the company promises a 'year of efficiency'

    Meta is all-in on becoming a lean, mean, cash-printing machine. In its Q4 earnings call on Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described the company's near future priorities and plans, painting a picture of a tech giant that's driving toward leaning down and speeding up. The company beat revenue expectations in the final quarter of 2022, bringing in $32.2 billion.

  • Ukraine ‘needs up to 200 multipurpose aircraft, F-16 most likely candidate to replace Soviet-era jets’

    Ukraine for its defense needs to replace obsolete Soviet warplanes of various types with a single multipurpose fighter, perhaps the F-16, Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told French TV channel La Chaîne Info, NV’s sister publication UkrainskaPravda reported on Jan. 31.

  • Yellowstone IRL? You Can Now Rent Kevin Costner’s Colorado Ranch for $36,000 a Night

    The actor’s Aspen compound spans 160 acres and includes three homes, a baseball field and private lakes.

  • AMC Exits a Very Controversial Business

    AMC Theaters has announced that it will no longer be managing its locations in Saudi Arabia. Instead, the company has taken a $30 million buyout, which is equal to its initial investment, from Saudi Entertainment Ventures. Moving forward, AMC will now license its 13 locations in the area, and the associated brand and IP to Saudi Cinema Company.

  • Sports world reacts to Tom Brady's 2nd retirement with praise and humor: 'I'll believe it when I see it'

    Brady retired exactly one year after his first retirement announcement, and people had jokes.

  • After highlighting queer love in a time of apocalypse, The Last Of Us grows its ratings for a third consecutive week

    Call it a swing and a hit: after a strongly-reviewed third episode that made a significant deviation from the original video game’s content, HBO’s The Last Of Us has grown its audience for the third consecutive week in a row. On Sunday, 6.5 million people tuned in to watch the series, a 12% increase from the previous week, according to Nielsen and first-party data.

  • ChatGPT Unleashes Stock Trader Stampede for Everything AI

    (Bloomberg) -- A $480 billion chipmaker whose processors are used for complex computing tasks. A digital-media company seeking to mine nascent technologies for content. A tiny software firm whose shares traded below $1 for most of December.Most Read from BloombergNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Wall Street to Jerome Powell: We don’t believe you

    Do you want the good news about the Federal Reserve and its chairman Jerome Powell, the other good news…or the bad news? Powell and his fellow Fed committee members just hiked short-term interest rates another 0.25 percentage points to 4.75%, which means retirees and other savers are getting the best savings rates in a generation. Maybe even better, you can lock in interest rates of inflation (whatever it works out to be) plus 1.6% a year for three years, and inflation (ditto) plus nearly 1.5% a year for 25 years, through inflation-protected Treasury bonds.

  • As Fed raises rates by a quarter point, here’s where financial advisers are telling their clients to invest — and store — their money

    The Federal Reserve boosted its influential interest rate yet again Wednesday, even as more signs indicate that inflation is cooling. It hiked the benchmark’s key rate by a quarter of a basis point, bringing it to the 4.5%–4.75% range. One basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

  • BlackRock buys more shares of Baidu, sending the stock soaring

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down why Baidu stock is soaring today.

  • India's Adani Calls Off $2.5B Share Sale — Bill Ackman Gets Suspicious About Offering

    Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises has called off its $2.5 billion share sale, also known as a follow-on public offer, according to a statement issued by the firm to exchanges on Wednesday. What Happened: The board decided not to go ahead with the share sale, which was fully subscribed. "Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility, the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdr

  • Traders Who Brushed Off Powell’s Words Face Tests From Hard Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who’ve shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s repeated warnings that interest rates will remain elevated this year will have their wagers tested again within weeks by key economic data.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkNatio

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings

    SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that were extremely impressive. But there's one number that I'm most excited about, and it isn't any of the headline stats. In this short video, I run down the highlights of the quarter and the most important number for investors to watch.

  • Credit Suisse Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 30% From Current Levels

    It’s become mainstream to predict a recession this year. The Federal Reserve is on a steady path of interest rate increases – the latest was a 25-basis point hike announced today – to fight inflation, and the central bank has already indicated it will stay this course until inflation is well and truly down. By definition, that will involve increasing the cost of capital to choke off the money supply, and likely spark a recession in the bargain. But not everyone is jumping onto that train. Watchi