U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,533.14
    +13.51 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,577.70
    +120.39 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,114.35
    -14.74 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.47
    +12.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.30
    +14.80 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.53 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1654
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2820
    -0.0780 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,342.07
    +2,468.41 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,548.37
    +67.56 (+4.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Mark Zuckerberg named as defendant in Facebook privacy suit

Taylor Hatmaker
·1 min read

Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has added Mark Zuckerberg to a lawsuit against Facebook over consumer privacy violations related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

"Our continuing investigation revealed that he was personally involved in decisions related to Cambridge Analytica and Facebook’s failure to protect user data," Racine said of the decision to name Zuckerberg in the suit.

Racine noted that his office has reviewed "hundreds of thousands" of documents and conducted numerous depositions with former employees since filing the suit in 2018.

The D.C. AG filed the suit in 2018 following revelations that the company allowed British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to collect profile data on more than 50 million Facebook users without their consent.

Washington, D.C. Attorney General sues Facebook over Cambridge Analytica scandal

The decision to name Zuckerberg is notable due to the fact that it could expose the Facebook founder to personal liability for the first time in a suit brought by a government entity in the U.S.

"This lawsuit is about protecting the data of half of all District residents and tens of millions of people across the country," Racine said. "We’ve taken our obligation to investigate wrongdoing very seriously — and Facebook should take its responsibility to protect users just as seriously."

Facebook hit with massive antitrust lawsuit from 46 states

State AGs tell Facebook to scrap Instagram for kids plans

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook doesn’t need a new name. It needs new people.

    Mark Zuckerberg's rebranding won't eliminate the troubling posts that the Facebook whistleblower discussed with Congress: posts that circulate fake news, political propaganda, misogyny, and racist hate speech.

  • Column: The IRS wanted a new tool to go after tax cheats. Republicans and bankers blocked it

    President Biden wants to step up the war on tax cheats, so of course the GOP and banks object.

  • Facebook stock looks silly cheap: analyst

    Facebook's stock looks too cheap, argues this Wall Street bull.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • Activision Says 40 Employees Disciplined Over Misconduct Scandal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. said more than 20 employees have “exited” and at least 20 others have received disciplinary action as part of an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct over the past three months. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • What should Facebook’s new name be? Twitter users have some ideas

    The social network is reportedly rebranding its growing ‘metaverse,’ similar to what Google did with Alphabet

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  •  Facebook plans to change its name to help the company rebrand: rpt

    Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss Facebook's name change as part of the company's rebrand, according to Verge. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley weighs in.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Why Accenture is giving VR headsets to thousands of new hires

    Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share how her company is adjusting to the 'new normal' in the workplace.

  • After FedEx's Warning, What Can Investors Expect From UPS?

    FedEx's (NYSE: FDX) earnings shocked the market in late September, and there's a real fear that UPS (NYSE: UPS) will follow suit when it reports results on Oct. 26. A lot is going on, so here's a brief summation of what investors need to look out for when UPS shares its third-quarter earnings. The key number to focus on is the U.S. domestic package segment profit margin.

  • Exxon Debates Abandoning Some of Its Biggest Oil and Gas Projects

    Members of the company’s remade board of directors are questioning several major investments as the company reconsiders its investment strategy in a fast-changing energy landscape.

  • Micron considering new U.S. memory chip factory as it gears up spending

    Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it is considering building a new memory factory in the United States but that state and federal subsidies will be needed to offset costs that are higher than its factories in Asia. The Boise, Idaho-based company is the only American firm that makes both key types of memory chips, competing against South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix and Japan's Kioxia, Toshiba's former memory chip unit. Micron has pilot manufacturing lines for developing new technologies at its Idaho headquarters and a factory in Virginia that turns out special high-reliability chips for automobiles.

  • Micron Plans to Spend $150 Billion to Meet Chip Demand. That’s Not Why the Stock Got Downgraded.

    Micron says it will spend more than $150 billion to build plants and for research and development over the next 10 years.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is on Fire on Wednesday

    There are reports that a major player might be courting the so-called "anti-social media" platform.

  • Enterprise Products planning another $435M project in Mont Belvieu

    Enterprise’s Mont Belvieu manufacturing complex is already home to six propane/propylene splitter units.

  • Facebook is getting a new name, report claims

    Facebook’s name might reflect Horizon, its in-development VR product that Mark Zuckerberg hopes will usher in the metaverse

  • Oil Reaches Seven-Year High After Surprise Drop in U.S. Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil hit a fresh high after a U.S. government report showed an unexpected drop in crude stockpiles, allaying concerns that higher prices would blunt demand. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFuture

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.