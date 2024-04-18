Mark Zuckerberg overtakes Elon Musk as the world's 3rd-richest person as their companies' stocks go in opposite directions

Matthew Fox
2 min read
1
Mark Zuckerberg (left) and Elon Musk (right)
"The internet is fickle," Nierman told BI.JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images; Nathan Howard/Getty Images

  • Mark Zuckerberg has overtaken Elon Musk as the world's third-richest person, with a $175 billion fortune.

  • Zuckerberg has gained $47 billion in wealth this year while Musk has lost $55 billion, according to data from Bloomberg.

  • The shift in wealth has been driven by Meta Platforms stock soaring and Tesla shares plunging.

A near mirror image in stock-price performance has helped catapult Mark Zuckerberg ahead of Elon Musk as the world's third-richest person, according to data from Bloomberg.

Mark Zuckerberg had a net worth of $175 billion as of Wednesday, just slightly overtaking Musk's net worth of $174 billion. That gap is set to widen on Thursday as shares of Tesla decline to a new 52-week low while Meta Platforms stock pushes toward all-time highs.

Year-to-date, Zuckerberg has added $47.3 billion to his net worth while Musk has seen his net worth decline by $55.2 billion. That decline has knocked Musk down from the status of being the world's richest person to the world's fourth richest person.

Musk is ahead of Bill Gates' $149 billion fortune, while Zuckerberg is behind Jeff Bezos' $203 billion fortune and Bernard Arnault's $221 billion net worth.

Driving the shift in fortunes for Musk and Zuckerberg is the performance of their respective stocks. Meta Platforms has surged 43% year-to-date, while shares of Tesla are down nearly 40%.

Tesla stock price performance versus Meta Platforms
YCharts

Solid fourth-quarter earnings results, a newly initiated dividend, and growing investor enthusiasm for the impact artificial intelligence is having on Meta Platforms' underlying business are in stark contrast to the slowing sales growth at Tesla, declining profit margins, and "thesis-changing" robotaxi pivot at Tesla.

Zuckerberg's source of wealth is extremely concentrated in Meta Platforms stock. The Facebook co-founder owns about 13% of the social media company. That's in contrast to Musk, who has many business ventures driving his fortune, including Tesla, SpaceX, and X.

Musk and Zuckerberg have been at odds with each other in the past, culminating in both agreeing to fighting in a cage match last year. The fight never happened.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market today: US indexes gain as traders try to break 4-day losing streak

    US stocks were mixed on Thursday. The market will get fresh commentary from a handful of Fed speakers throughout the day.

  • Boeing (BA) Secures Deal to Aid F/A-18 & EA-18G Aircraft

    Boeing (BA) is set to supply flight test assets and support equipment with respect to the F/A-18 and EA-18G aircraft, to the U.S. Navy.

  • Stocks vs. ETFs: Which should you invest in?

    Here’s all you need to know about stocks vs. ETFs and when it’s best to use each one.

  • Tesla's Musk likely to unveil $2-$3 billion India investment during visit, sources say

    Tesla chief Elon Musk is set to announce an investment in India of $2-$3 billion, mainly for building a new factory, when he visits New Delhi next week to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two sources familiar with the discussions said. Musk will meet Modi on Monday during his India trip, when the billionaire is expected to unveil his plans to enter the world's third-largest auto market where electric car adoption is still in its infancy. India's EV market is small but growing and dominated by local carmaker Tata Motors.

  • National average money market account rates for April 2024

    Get the latest rates on top-yielding money market accounts.

  • Meta releases early versions of its Llama 3 AI model

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Meta Platforms on Thursday released early versions of its latest large language model, Llama 3, and an image generator that updates pictures in real time while users type prompts, as it races to catch up to generative AI market leader OpenAI. The models will be integrated into its virtual assistant Meta AI, which the company is pitching as the most sophisticated of its free-to-use peers, citing performance comparisons on subjects like reasoning, coding and creative writing against offerings from rivals including Alphabet's Google and French startup Mistral AI. The updated Meta AI assistant will be given more prominent billing within Meta's Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger apps as well as a new standalone website that positions it to compete more directly with Microsoft-backed OpenAI's breakout hit, ChatGPT.

  • US committee releases sealed Brazil court orders to Musk's X, shedding light on account suspensions

    A U.S. congressional committee released confidential Brazilian court orders to suspend accounts on the social media platform X, offering a glimpse into decisions that have spurred complaints of alleged censorship from the company and its billionaire owner Elon Musk. The Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee late Wednesday published a staff report disclosing dozens of decisions by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordering X to suspend or remove around 150 user profiles from its platform in recent years. The 541-page report is the product of committee subpoenas directed at X. In his orders, de Moraes had prohibited X from making them public.

  • Wall Street is souring on Tesla's pivot away from low-cost vehicles towards autonomous driving

    "We view Tesla's shift as thesis-changing, and worry the stock will need to undergo a potentially painful transition in ownership base."

  • Small Group Of Hedge Funds Wields Dominance In US Treasury Market: 'A Concentration Of Vulnerability Has Built Up,' IMF Warns

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns about a small number of hedge funds that now hold significant control over the U.S. Treasury futures market. “A concentration of vulnerability has built up, as a handful of highly leveraged funds account for most of the short positions in Treasury futures,” the IMF’s April 2024 Global Financial Stability (GFS) report states. This concentration of short positions by highly leveraged funds could pose systemic threats to the financial stabil

  • Analyst reviews Palantir stock price target ahead of earnings

    This is what could happen next to Palantir shares.