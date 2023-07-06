Mark Zuckerberg’s Own Threads Posts Are Showing as Unavailable
(Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg’s own posts on the Threads app he just launched aren’t loading for some people.
Users were getting a “content not available” message on the app when pulling up the profile of the Meta Platforms Inc. chief executive officer early Thursday. Five of his posts were still appearing on the web version of Zuckerberg’s profile.
Read More: Instagram Unveils Threads App, a Threat to Musk’s Twitter
