Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,709.52
    +4.71 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,561.59
    +131.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,580.24
    -11.97 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,964.23
    +5.03 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.31
    -0.39 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    2,050.20
    +7.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0951
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9990
    +0.0920 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2682
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5940
    +1.4790 (+1.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    44,114.39
    +1,469.25 (+3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,723.07
    +40.74 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,288.29
    -175.88 (-0.53%)
     

Mark Zuckerberg sold Meta shares worth more than $400 million in the last 2 months of 2023

George Glover
·1 min read
Mark Zuckerberg
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.Johannes Simon/Getty Images

  • Mark Zuckerberg offloaded Meta stock worth $428 million in November and December, per a regulatory filing.

  • It's the first time in more than two years that he's sold shares in the social-media giant.

  • Meta soared 194% last year and now trades close to a record high.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold shares worth more than $400 million in the last two months of 2023.

The Facebook founder started offloading stock on November 1 and made a sale every day between then and the end of the year, per a regulatory filing issued Tuesday.

In total, Zuckerberg sold 1.28 million shares for about $428 million.

It's the first time since November 2021 that the world's seventh-richest person has trimmed his position in the social-media giant.

Meta is coming off a banner year where its stock soared 194% as Zuckerberg pressed ahead with its "Year of Efficiency" cost cuts and the AI craze encouraged investors to pile into mega-cap Big Tech stocks.

It was the second best-performing S&P 500 stock last year, trailing only Nvidia, with shares now at $344 – just 10% below the record high hit in September 2021.

Zuckerberg still owns about 13% of Meta, with his stake valued at just under $116 billion as of Wednesday's closing bell, by Business Insider's calculations.

His personal fortune ballooned by $80 billion to $128 billion last year thanks to Meta's surging share price, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement