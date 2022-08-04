Mark Zuckerberg's old camp counselor held onto his Little League baseball card for 30 years, and it reveals he had a .920 batting average

Facebook, now Meta, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2020. Getty

Mark Zuckerberg made a baseball card of himself when he was 8, and now it's getting the NFT treatment.

Zuckerberg gave the card to a camp counselor after 30 years, and the card will be auctioned off soon.

The auctioneer is selling both the physical card in USD and an NFT of it in Ether.

Ever wanted a signed baseball card of Mark Zuckerberg from when he was eight years old? Now's your chance.

On Thursday, the Facebook co-founder posted on Instagram announcing that a Little League baseball card that he made in 1992 would soon become an NFT. He tagged online collectible retailer Comic Connect, which is selling the item and detailed more about it on its profile and its website.

The signed baseball card itself will be auctioned off at an undisclosed date in USD, but so will a unique digitally minted version that will be verified on the Ethereum blockchain and sold in Ether, a cryptocurrency. Zuckerberg's then-batting average of .920 is listed on the card, among other stats.

The priceless artifact previously belonged to an old New York camp counselor of the now-billionaire who came forward with the card after 30 years, per the Comic Connect website. A favorite of Zuckerberg's, the counselor playfully asked him to sign it at the time — not knowing how the card's value would balloon upon the little leaguer becoming one of the tech world's most powerful and wealthiest figures.

"I've been telling this story for quite a while, about how I knew Mark as a camper, and it always astonishes people to see that this card actually exists," the counselor, Allie Tarantino, told Comic Connect. "But I feel that my part of the story is over, so due to Mark's prominence in the tech world, and the fact that he's one of the most famous people on the planet, I figure now is a good time to sell this card and put it on market."

NFTs are digital tokens that give you unique ownership of something. The tokens are verified on the blockchain — a shared public ledger where transactions are recorded in clumps of data known as blocks for greater transparency — and bought with cryptocurrencies.

They've been included in the hype around the metaverse boom, an imagining of a decentralized internet where users can interact in a virtual setting via avatars, use cryptocurrencies for transactions, and employ NFTs for attributing value over virtual objects within the space.

Some enthusiasts have heralded NFTs as a good thing, especially in the art world, where creators are empowered to now reach customers more directly and get paid more easily.

But they've also been susceptible to theft, money laundering, and fraud and have been dismissed as noise, including by even major crypto players: exchange giant Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao told Fortune in April that NFT participants "may have lost their mind."

NFT sales have also plunged from almost $13 billion in January to $1 billion as of June, per The Guardian.

As for Zuckerberg, his company has been one of the most vocal proponents of the metaverse and started trialing NFTs as posts with "digital collectible" labels in early July.

Read the original article on Business Insider