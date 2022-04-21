U.S. markets closed

Markel announces expanded events for 2022 shareholders meeting

RICHMOND, Va., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) will hold its 2022 shareholders meeting at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at the Richmond Raceway, 900 E. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET. After concluding the regular business session of the meeting, company leadership will provide a financial and strategic business update and host a question and answer session with attendees.

In addition to the formal meeting, the company will host a series of panel discussions in the morning, including a C-Suite conversation with executives from Markel Ventures and other organizations, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, moderated by Richard Coughlan, an award-winning educator and Associate Professor of Management at the University of Richmond's Robins School of Business, and a Robotti Value Live panel discussion, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET, with thought leaders discussing the challenges facing the investment world and opportunities for investing in today's marketplace.

Commenting on the new approach for this year's shareholders meeting, Markel Co-Chief Executive Officer Richie Whitt said that, "We've expanded the events for this year's meeting to give shareholders, employees, and friends of Markel from around the world the opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and learn new things." Markel Co-Chief Executive Officer Tom Gayner added: "Over the years, we've seen firsthand the power of the serendipitous moments that can happen when a group of smart people with shared values gets together. That's why we are thrilled to offer a full day of engaging events, and look forward to gathering with everyone afterwards to enjoy food trucks, drinks, and a band."

Shareholders and others interested in attending the meeting as well as other events are encouraged to register in advance at https://www.markel.com/events.

About Markel Corporation
Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markel-announces-expanded-events-for-2022-shareholders-meeting-301530366.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation

