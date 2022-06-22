U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,702.50
    -65.25 (-1.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,074.00
    -451.00 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,351.25
    -226.00 (-1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,663.80
    -29.60 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.51
    -5.01 (-4.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.00
    -10.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.30
    -0.47 (-2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    -0.0024 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.40
    +0.37 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2229
    -0.0050 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1990
    -0.4580 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,266.40
    -1,041.29 (-4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.19
    -8.88 (-2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,061.99
    -90.06 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Markel International hires Jeannie Schreiner as a senior underwriter for marine and energy liability

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MKL
    Watchlist

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- Markel International, a subsidiary of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL), has hired Jeannie Schreiner as a senior underwriter for marine and energy (M&E) liability. This latest move, coupled with the recent restructure to Markel's liability team, will allow the organisation to develop its service offerings for clients and drive further investment in its liability portfolio.

Jeannie Schreiner
Jeannie Schreiner

Reporting to Louise Foley, senior underwriter and head of M&E liability at Markel International, Schreiner will be based in the M&E team, where she will underwrite a full-suite of M&E liability products – alongside Abigail Piper, senior underwriter, and Kathryn Grahame, underwriter. Schreiner's experience and expertise will enable her to build strong broker relationships and benefit the team, particularly the junior underwriters, with training and development.

Previously, Schreiner spent 10 years at Talbot Underwriting Services, starting as a claims handler for M&E liability, before progressing to the role of marine liability underwriting assistant and class underwriter, respectively. Schreiner is a marine under 35 representative for the Lloyd's Market Association's (LMA) Joint Liability Committee and will retain this position as she takes on her new role.

"Markel's liability team, led by Andrew Carter, has achieved significant growth in gross written premium (GWP) and expertise, as well as an increased leadership profile over the last five years," said Foley. "With Jeannie onboard, she will play a crucial part in our plans by using her skills to enhance the M&E liability team's underwriting expertise, so that we can continue focusing on service levels for brokers and clients and portfolio management."

She added: "Now that we are back in the office, in Lloyd's, and travelling once again, it is a priority of ours to ensure service levels are kept to a high standard, while maintaining our leadership position in the M&E liability market."

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

Markel Logo (PRNewsFoto/Markel Event Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Markel Corporation)
Markel Logo (PRNewsFoto/Markel Event Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Markel Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markel-international-hires-jeannie-schreiner-as-a-senior-underwriter-for-marine-and-energy-liability-301572494.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/22/c7213.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Crypto industry bails out bitcoin, NFT marketplace Magic Eden raises $130 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to explain the bounce back seen in bitcoin's pricing after weeks of volatility in the cryptocurrency space and Magic Eden's rise to prominence as a crypto marketplace.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • U.S. stock futures drop as Powell testimony looms, recession worries return to the spotlight

    Equities were set to give back gains seen at the start of the week, with recession worries and expectations for continued tighter Fed policy in focus.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • 9 Big Companies Already Plunged Into A Recession, Analysts Say

    Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.

  • Factbox-Alibaba and Ant's ties are starting to fray under China's glare

    Ant Group was spun off from Alibaba Group Holding 11 years ago but the two Jack Ma-founded companies had continued to collaborate closely, and even function as one company in some aspects, to maximise their competitive advantage. Ant's beginnings can be traced to Alipay, which was launched by Alibaba in 2004 as a payment service that aimed to address Chinese buyers' and sellers' concerns about transacting online in the country's then-nascent e-commerce market. Ma spun Alipay out seven years later, despite strong objections from investors including Yahoo, citing the possibility of new rules being introduced to ban foreign investments in financial businesses in China.

  • Bankrupt Revlon’s Surge Draws Retail Investors as Trading Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors dashed into Revlon Inc. again on Tuesday as a stronger appetite for risky assets led to a more than 30-fold jump in trading for the bankrupt cosmetics giant. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lenders Timed the Market

  • Fed to lift rates by 75 basis points in July, 50 bps in September - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters. Last week the Fed hiked the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its largest rate increase since 1994, after official data just a few days earlier showed inflation unexpectedly rose despite expectations it had peaked. The latest poll results, released on Wednesday before Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his twice-yearly monetary policy testimony to Congress, show momentum is still behind the U.S. central bank doing more, not less, despite rising recession concerns and a steep sell-off in financial markets.

  • Dow Futures Slump, Powell Testimony — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investors are back to worrying that the Federal Reserve's aggressive plans to tighten monetary policy could lead the U.S. into a recession. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appears before Congress on Wednesday.

  • Suze Orman's advice on buying real estate right now: 'The tables have turned'

    Personal finance expert Suze Orman joins "Influencers with Andy Serwer" to discuss the U.S. housing market.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Does This; Bitcoin Battles Back

    The Dow Jones rallied as stocks struck back. Tesla spiked even as Elon Musk issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced. Apple stock rose.

  • A New EV Company Arrives This Week. It’s Worth More Than Rivian.

    Polestar, the electric-vehicle unit of Volvo Car, should begin trading under a new stock symbol this week if the SPAC merger is approved by shareholders.

  • 2 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The stock market is in bad shape this year. The stock market gloom means that some big names that have performed well in the past have also crashed substantially. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are down 29.4% and 51.3%, respectively, so far in 2022.

  • 'Enormous Outflows' From Largest Bitcoin ETF May Have Triggered BTC Crash

    The Canadian Purpose Bitcoin ETF lost half of its assets last Friday before bitcoin crashed, leading to ProShares’ futures-based BITO taking over the top spot as the largest bitcoin-focused ETF by assets, Arcane said in a note.

  • How Are REITs Performing Compared To The Rest Of The Market In 2022?

    The S&P 500 just came out of its worst week since March 2020 and is still down by over 21% from the beginning of the year, with a move downward from 4,800 to under 3,800. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLRE) has dropped from $51.50 to $39.75, down about 22.5% for the year. That’s the benchmark for REITs and it’s not outperforming the market as a whole, an indicator that, in general, this sector is failing to provide investors with better returns than the stock market taken as

  • Cathie Wood warns the Fed are ignoring dangerous signals as it plows ahead with draconian rate hikes

    The founder of ARK Invest, Wall Street's best-known tech sector evangelist, warns leading economic indicators are flashing red.