U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.75
    +18.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,460.00
    +148.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,165.25
    +61.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.10
    +12.80 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.20
    +2.33 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.90
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    +0.42 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.66
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1550
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7080
    +1.1330 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,892.02
    +154.96 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.21
    +3.54 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,304.51
    +17.08 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Markel International names industry leader Dan Martin as managing director of Distribution Strategies and Business Development

·3 min read

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Markel International, a subsidiary of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL), has appointed Dan Martin as managing director of distribution strategies and business development (DS&BD). Martin takes on the role from Pat Murphy-O'Connor who will transition to a consultancy capacity ahead of his retirement at the end of 2022, demonstrating Markel's focus to bring distribution to the forefront of its strategy, and the continued drive for profitable growth.

Dan Martin 2022
Dan Martin 2022

Martin will support Markel's long-term ambitions of sustainable growth, and operational effectiveness by working with the wholesale leadership and underwriting divisions to continue to progress a structured approach to distribution, the expansion of DS&BD, while enhancing the future digital framework within Markel's Wholesale offering in the London and Asian markets.

Martin will be based at Markel's London office, and report to Andrew McMellin, managing director of Wholesale at Markel International.

With more than 25 years in the underwriting and risk management industry, Martin joins from American International Group (AIG), where he was head of broker engagement with responsibility for AIG's London Market offerings, including the Talbot Lloyd's platform and multi-year strategic initiatives. He has a diverse background with experience spanning the Lloyd's and UK retail and wholesale markets, with extensive expertise in alternative distribution strategies with major trading partners.

Martin said: "Markel's DS&BD in the Wholesale division has been going from strength-to-strength under Pat's exceptional leadership, and I am looking forward to working with Andrew and the team on the next phase of its evolution. Markel is known as a leader in most of its classes and to operate with a culture that prioritises integrity and respect, which provides the right backdrop to achieve its ambitious strategic goals."

McMellin added: "Dan's wealth of experience, long-standing trading relationships, and his strong reputation for working with underwriters, makes him the perfect successor to Pat, and is testament to Markel International's ability to attract market-leading talent. His appointment and the expansion of the DS&BD team will allow us to partner with brokers in a more commercial and cohesive manner. I'd like to thank Pat for his contribution in fostering excellent working relationships and making DS&BD as successful as it is today, and I'm delighted to welcome Dan to the team, as we continue this journey of sustained growth."

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

You have received this because we believe you may be interested in our press releases. To unsubscribe, please click Unsubscribe Me Now.

Markel Logo (PRNewsFoto/Markel Event Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Markel Corporation)
Markel Logo (PRNewsFoto/Markel Event Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Markel Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markel-international-names-industry-leader-dan-martin-as-managing-director-of-distribution-strategies-and-business-development-301617996.html

SOURCE Markel International

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c3940.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Strong Insider Buying Makes These 2 Stocks Attractive

    Profitable investing is all about making the right choices and finding the stocks to build a portfolio that will generate positive returns no matter what happens. The challenge now can be summed up in the range of headwinds pushing against the markets. Investors have to contend with high inflation, and the prospect of higher rates going forward, as Fed chair Powell has indicated that the central bank’s priority will be to tame it. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities to seek out in t

  • Here’s what Morgan Stanley says will fuel another decline in stocks

    Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson says there's more pain in store, but for a different reason.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; Oil Prices Rally On Surprise OPEC+ Move, Russia News

    Futures were mixed with the U.S. stock market closed Monday. Oil prices jumped as OPEC+ cut production. Russia won't restore European natural gas flows.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Falling. Why Analysts Say a ‘Massive Capitulation’ Is Coming.

    While stock and bond markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., the 24/7 nature of crypto means no respite from volatility.

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • As the US housing market returns to sanity, researchers say these 5 cities are primed for deep price cuts

    Cities that have seen an 'influx of affluence' may see prices sink the farthest.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper

    The lawsuit claimed CFO Gustavo Arnal was involved in a scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.

  • The 2 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Load Up On in September

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has had an off year. Through the first eight months of 2022, Berkshire's shares have lost over 7% of their value. Berkshire's relative strength in this brutal market is proof positive that the Oracle of Omaha, along with his investment team, haven't lost their touch for stock picking.

  • Exclusive-Deal partner for Trump's Truth Social fails to get backing for SPAC extension -sources

    The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the former U.S. president's Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal last October to take TMTG public. Digital World had been hoping that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now for the transaction to proceed.

  • European Stocks, US Futures Rise; Pound Rebounds: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained as investors assessed responses by leaders to the region’s growing energy crisis ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later this week. US equity futures climbed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Ro

  • Smoking weed is now more popular than smoking tobacco in the US — here are 3 simple ways to profit from the big green wave

    The industry is still budding.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    At the moment, the Nasdaq Composite index is down around 28% from the high water mark it set last November. Now that we're in what most economists would call a bear market you might be thinking about tucking your tail between your legs and hiding under a piece of furniture. Remember, every steep market decline in history has been wiped away by subsequent bull markets.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Caxton Associates LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s performance and investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Caxton Associates LP. Bruce Kovner founded Caxton Associates in 1983. The global macro hedge […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy in September

    These innovative businesses are giving investors reasons to buy, but a bear market just isn't cooperating.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of McCarthy’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. Breakline Capital is a New York-based hedge fund that was […]

  • Volkswagen triggers landmark Porsche IPO plan, defying market doubts

    HAMBURG/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen on Monday announced its intention to float sports car brand Porsche, triggering what could become one of the world's largest listings even as record inflation and a Russia-Europe energy standoff has sent European stocks tumbling. The carmaker published a so-called intention to float for an initial public offering in late September or early October to be completed by the end of the year, but added the listing and timing was "subject to further capital market developments." Sources close to the negotiations told Reuters earlier on Monday that Volkswagen may extend the four-week period for buyers to express interest, or pull its plans altogether, should investors not show enough enthusiasm to make the move worthwhile.

  • Euro plunges to new 20-year low after Russian gas halt

    LONDON (Reuters) -The euro sank below $0.99 to a new 20-year low on Monday after Russia's halt to gas supplies down its main pipeline to Europe heightened fears about a deepening energy crisis across the region. The euro has been increasingly correlated with natural gas prices in recent months, with the former falling when prices of the energy source rise. Europe is scrambling to wean itself off Russian supplies and build up reserves before the cold winter months, but investors reckon the hit to its economy will be huge.