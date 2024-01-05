On the market: 2-bedroom home in Churchill Grove neighborhood built in 1955

Address: 117 Douglas St., Rockford

Description: This two-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch-style home is in the Churchill Grove neighborhood. Originally designed by architect Ray Knowland for Judge John Sype and his wife, this is one of the few one-story homes in the subdivision. The home has hardwood floors throughout and a first-floor study/office. The finished lower level has a recreation room, third bath and a utility room with washer and dryer. The home has an attached two-and-a-half car garage. The 1,918-square-foot home sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot. The home has built-in shelving, a woodburning fireplace and central air. The home was built in 1955.

Asking price: $199,900

Realtor: Dick Eckburg, Key Realty, 815-494-1444

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: 2-bedroom Churchill Grove home in Rockford for sale