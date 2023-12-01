On the market: 2-bedroom home near Freeport is on nearly a half-acre

Address: 911 E. Webb St., Davis

Description: Situated on almost a half-acre, this two-story home has two bedrooms with hardwood floors and one updated bathroom upstairs. The living room, dining area and updated kitchen with a center island are all on the main level. The main floor laundry has access to the backyard. The backyard is fenced and has a deck. The home also has an oversized two-car garage, a wood burner, shed for storage and a newer driveway.

Asking Price: $159,900

Listing Agent: Christi Steines, Dickerson & Nieman Realtors, 815-509-9585

