Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.25
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,393.00
    +75.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,038.50
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,796.90
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.61
    -0.49 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.10
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4160
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • Vix

    12.99
    +0.19 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2559
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.5790
    +0.0890 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,793.25
    +300.95 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    788.18
    +32.36 (+4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.19
    -9.39 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,625.53
    +173.70 (+0.52%)
     

On the market: 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Freeport has a covered patio

Kathi Edwards
·1 min read

Address: 1616 Westwood Lane, Freeport

Description: This three-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch-style home has more than 2,000 square feet on the main floor alone. There is a 3-season porch, covered patio, raised garden beds and perennial landscaping throughout. The home also has built-ins, a laundry chute and ceiling fans with remotes. The kitchen, complete with a breakfast nook and pantry, opens up to the family room. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a full bath. The lower level has a family room with a wet bar, game room, kitchenette and a workshop. The home also features hi-efficient gas forced air heating and central air conditioning.

Listing Agent: Aubra Palermo, Re/Max Property Source, 815-297-177

Asking Price: $225,000

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: 3-bedroom home on Westwood Lane in Freeport for sale

Advertisement