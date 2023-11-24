On the market: 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Freeport has a covered patio

Address: 1616 Westwood Lane, Freeport

Description: This three-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch-style home has more than 2,000 square feet on the main floor alone. There is a 3-season porch, covered patio, raised garden beds and perennial landscaping throughout. The home also has built-ins, a laundry chute and ceiling fans with remotes. The kitchen, complete with a breakfast nook and pantry, opens up to the family room. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a full bath. The lower level has a family room with a wet bar, game room, kitchenette and a workshop. The home also features hi-efficient gas forced air heating and central air conditioning.

Listing Agent: Aubra Palermo, Re/Max Property Source, 815-297-177

Asking Price: $225,000

