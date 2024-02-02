On the market: 3-bedroom Freeport home built in 2002 is on more than 1 acre of land

Address: 45 Cliffside Court, Freeport

Description: This Freeport home built in 2002 has an open floor plan, more than 4,000 square feet of living space and dual living spaces. The home offers three bedrooms with an opportunity for more. There is a bar/kitchenette in the full walk-out basement, as well as a non-conforming fourth bedroom and third full bathroom. The house also boasts the convenience of in-floor heating in addition to forced air. Main floor laundry. This home is energy efficient because of its dual efficient mechanical systems. Situated on over an acre of land, this property has its own private well and septic systems. County taxes.

Asking Price: $384,900

Listing Agent: Kimberly Taylor, NextHome First Class, 815-541-5557

