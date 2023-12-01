On the market: 3-bedroom Galesburg home was built in 1916

Address: 1929 Washington St., Galesburg

Description: This remodeled stucco three-bedroom, one-bathroom home has an open foyer with beautiful woodwork. The entire home has had the old plaster removed, replaced by drywall with textured walls and fresh paint. The downstairs area features hardwood floors. There is new carpet upstairs and a remodeled bathroom with modern fixtures and finishes. The home, built in 1916, has gas heat and central air conditioning and an unfinished basement.

Asking price: $74,500

Listing Agent: Randy Wilson, The Bold Group, Brokered by EXP Realty, 309-337-5003

