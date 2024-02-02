Advertisement
On the market: 4-bedroom condo in Rockford has updated kitchen, bathrooms

Kathi Edwards
·1 min read

Address: 5404 Winding Creek Place, Rockford

Description: This four-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch-style condo has 2,709 square feet of living space. It has a new water heater and water softener, newer furnace and air conditioning, new lower-level patio door, plus updated baths and kitchen with granite countertops. Freshly painted deck off the recreation room. The home has an attached two-car garage. The condo has both gas and wood fireplaces. The fully finished walk-out lower level has full exposure.

Asking Price: $279,000

Listing Agent: Bob Grzelak, Dickerson & Nieman Realty, 815-978-1279

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

