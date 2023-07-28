U.S. markets closed

On the market: 4-bedroom Freeport home has hot tub, two outbuildings

Kathi Edwards
·2 min read

Address: 3157 S. Baileyville Road, Freeport

Description: This four-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch has an oversized two-stall attached gas-heated garage with a water spigot and floor drain. The formal dining area and kitchen features an island with barstool space. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, a gas fireplace and a sliding door leading to the back deck. Off the living room is the master suite with a sliding door to the back deck. The master suite features a walk-in shower and walk-in closet. There are two more main floor bedrooms and a full bath with a tub and shower and a laundry area. The lower level includes a family room, a bedroom, an office and a full bath with walk-in shower. The landscaping includes a brick paver patio with a hot tub and gas firepit at the back of the house that you can access from the deck stairs or basement entrance. The outbuilding closest to the house is 40-by-72 and has a concrete floor and heated space. The outbuilding attached to that is 51-by-72 and has four overhead doors. There is a separate gravel driveway from the main road that leads to the outbuildings. The property is on five acres with mature trees and a creek that runs through the back.

Asking Price: $189,000

Listing Agent: Josh Longamore, Choice Realty, 815-262-0760

This property at 3157 S. Baileyville Road in Freeport is on the market for $429,000. Photo provided by GetRVTours.com

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: Freeport home for sale has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms