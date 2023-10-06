On the market: 4-bedroom home near Rockford offers vaulted ceilings with skylights

Address: 11883 Pony Lane, Belvidere

Description: This custom-built home with nearly 2,200 square feet of living space sits on more than half an acre. The home offers four bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an open floor plan. The home has new luxury plank vinyl flooring throughout the main living room area, kitchen and formal dining room. The main floor master includes its own private full bathroom with a whirlpool tub, separate shower and walk in closet. There are vaulted ceilings with skylights in the kitchen and living room. A deck overlooks the backyard, which backs up to farmland. There is a full, unfinished walk-out basement.

Asking Price: $349,900

Listing Agent: Colleen Quinn, Dickerson Nieman Realtors, 815-543-2546

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: Home near Rockford, Illinois has 4 bedrooms, skylights