On the market: 4-bedroom home near Galesburg allows easy access to the lakefront

Address: 315 Glen Oak Court, Dahinda

Description: This four-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch-style home has a gently sloping lot that allows easy access to the lakefront. The home has an open-concept floor plan. There's a woodburning fireplace in living room. The primary bedroom suite's bath opens to both bedroom and hallway. The family room in the full walk-out basement boasts a low-maintenance epoxy floor. The dock area has a steel seawall for shoreline protection and low maintenance. Located in an inlet on the main channel, this property provides a calm swimming spot. The home has a detached two-car garage. This property is part of a community with access to amenities like parks, walking trails and an 18-hole golf course.

Asking price: $515,000

Listing Agent: Kellie Shane, Gallery Homes Real Estate, 309-231-5882

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email news@register-mail.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: Galesburg-area home with 4 bedrooms listed for $515,000