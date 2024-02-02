Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,954.50
    +26.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,625.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,604.75
    +168.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.40
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.25
    +0.43 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    2,070.80
    -0.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0893
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.87
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2764
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6950
    +0.2820 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,939.82
    +786.85 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,655.03
    +32.87 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,158.02
    +146.56 (+0.41%)
     

On the market: 4-bedroom home near Galesburg allows easy access to the lakefront

Kathi Edwards
·1 min read

Address: 315 Glen Oak Court, Dahinda

Description: This four-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch-style home has a gently sloping lot that allows easy access to the lakefront. The home has an open-concept floor plan. There's a woodburning fireplace in living room. The primary bedroom suite's bath opens to both bedroom and hallway. The family room in the full walk-out basement boasts a low-maintenance epoxy floor. The dock area has a steel seawall for shoreline protection and low maintenance. Located in an inlet on the main channel, this property provides a calm swimming spot. The home has a detached two-car garage. This property is part of a community with access to amenities like parks, walking trails and an 18-hole golf course.

Asking price: $515,000

Listing Agent: Kellie Shane, Gallery Homes Real Estate, 309-231-5882

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email news@register-mail.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: Galesburg-area home with 4 bedrooms listed for $515,000

Advertisement