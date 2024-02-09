On the market: 4-bedroom Rockford-area home sits on private, wooded lot

Address: 9048 Smokethorn Trail, Belvidere

Description: This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom contemporary home in Deer Woods has more than 5,200 square feet of living space. It features an open floor plan and expansive volume ceilings. The main floor has an office with built-ins, formal living and dining rooms and a great room with a wet bar and floor to ceiling windows. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and a walk-in pantry and eating area overlooking the backyard. The mudroom has built-in storage including cubbies, shelves, a closet and a separate laundry area. All four bedrooms are upstairs including a primary suite with walk-in closets and an updated spa-like bath. The exposed, full, finished lower level has a family room, bathroom, storage and potential for a fifth bedroom. The property has two two-car garages. The home sits on a private, wooded lot of more than two acres. It also has water filtration and security systems and a dog run/invisible fence.

Asking Price: $600,000

Listing Agent: Gaby Johnson, Dickerson & Nieman Realtors, 815-985-7486

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: 4-bedroom home near Rockford listed for $600,000