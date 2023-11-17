On the market: 4-bedroom Rockford home has stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors

Address: 1288 Anee Drive, Rockford

Property Description: This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom multi-level home on Rockford's east side is in a cul-de-sac. The main level has hardwood floors; vaulted ceilings in the living room; an eat-in kitchen with a pantry, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. There's a deck off of the eating area as well. The master bedroom includes a whirlpool in the bath. The lower level has a family room with fireplace and a walk out to the yard with patio. There is a game room in the lower level and a bonus room. The home offers more than 1,900 square feet of living space on a .42-acre lot. The home also offers built-in bookcases, ceiling fans with remotes, attic storage and an attached two-car garage.

Asking Price: $250,000

Listing Agent: Scott Gesner, Dickerson & Nieman, 815-742-3735

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: Rockford home on Anee Drive for sale has 4 bedrooms