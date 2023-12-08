On the market: 4-bedroom Rockford home along the Rock River has a custom kitchen

Address: 1195 Key West Drive, Rockford

Description: This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home sits on a 4,396-square-foot lot on the Rock River. Located in River Key, this home has a custom kitchen with quartz counters, double-wide refrigerator and an open concept layout. The first-floor master has a sliding door to a deck overlooking the river. The master bath has a double vanity, walk in shower and tub. Distressed oak floors throughout most of the main level including first floor office. The fully exposed lower level offers a full bath, a wet bar and entertainment space. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom top off the upper level. The home has a three-car heated garage with epoxy floor, new landscaping in front yard, composite deck and a boulder retaining wall. Additionally, there are tray ceilings, built-in bookcases, a gas fireplace and sump pump.

Asking Price: $629,900

Listing Agent: Mark Payne, Dickerson and Nieman Realtors, 815-978-0788

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: Rockford home with 4 bedrooms located on Rock River