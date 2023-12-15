On the market: 6-bedroom Rockford home has heated garage, stainless-steel appliances

Address: 2509 Elder Lane, Rockford

Description: This Barloga-style home has nearly 5,000 square feet of living space, including six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The family room has French doors and is just off the kitchen, which features granite countertops with a wet bar, double oven, Jen-air stove, wine refrigerator and stainless-steel appliances. The living room has built-ins, a fireplace and hardwood floors. The main floor ensuite includes a walk-in tub. The second floor has four bedrooms. There is a cedar closet in the attic. The main floor hall bathroom has been updated with storage and a dry sink from the 1880s. In the basement, there is an upgraded glass studio with electrical wiring and a work bench. There is a fireplace in the studio. The two-and-a-half-car heated garage is accessed via the basement. The backyard is fully fenced.

Asking Price: $475,000

Listing Agent: Patricia Roman, Dickerson and Nieman Realtors, 815-499-4998

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

