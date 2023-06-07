Will the Market Accept the Restructuring Plans of JD.com (JD)?

Harding Loevner, an asset management company, released its “Emerging Markets Equity Strategy” first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the strategy returned 3.3% net of fees compared to a 4.02% return for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund rose as investors weighed the global economic risks related to higher interest rates and prospects for China’s economic recovery. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Harding Loevner Emerging Markets Equity Strategy highlighted stocks like JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is a supply chain-based technologies and services provider. On June 6, 2023, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) stock closed at $37.75 per share. One-month return of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) was 7.55%, and its shares lost 43.21% of their value over the last 52 weeks. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has a market capitalization of $59.314 billion.

Harding Loevner Emerging Markets Equity Strategy made the following comment about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"As Xi Jinping formally commenced his third term as president, Chinese officials asserted their support for the rapid development of the domestic tech sector and suggested that regulators may soften their stance toward the country's internet giants. Meanwhile, Alibaba and JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) both announced grand restructuring plans to spin off some business units into separate publicly traded entities, which the market applauded."

