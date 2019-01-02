Market Bottom Feeders Decide It’s Time to Feast

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- One of billionaire Warren Buffett’s more well-known market maxims is to be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful. It sure looks as if a lot of investors are taking that to heart. After tumbling to the cusp of a bear market on Christmas Eve, defined as a 20 percent plunge from peak to trough — turning December into the worst month for equities since February 2009— stocks have started to show signs of strength.

The broad MSCI USA Index ended up a slight 0.11 percent Wednesday, which seems small but was a big victory considering it opened down as much as 1.58 percent. The gauge is now up 6.77 percent since hitting a 20-month low on Dec. 24, its best five-day stretch since December 2011 . What Wednesday’s action suggests is that anyone who wanted to get out had already probably done so in December. Consider State Street Global Markets’ monthly index of global institutional investor confidence. Released a week ago, it dropped to 79.8 for December, the lowest in data going back to 1990 — lower even than during the financial crisis. The measure has some authority because unlike survey-based gauges, it uses actual trades and covers 15 percent of the world’s tradable assets. That smacks of maximum fear, which doesn’t seem to quite jibe with the data. Mastercard Inc. said last week that holiday sales in the U.S. increased a solid 5.1 percent to more than $850 billion between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24. The more than 60 economists surveyed by Bloomberg don’t forecast gross domestic product falling below 2 percent until 2020. As for stock valuations, they now seem to incorporate almost all of the negative news.

The widely followed cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio developed by Yale University Professor Robert Shiller compares the S&P 500 Index with its average earnings over the previous 10 years to account for economic swings. The current CAPE ratio suggests that stocks are trading near their long-term average risk premium when compared with bonds, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. “It’s a natural concern that stock corrections mark the beginning of something terrible, particularly after the 2000 and 2008 bear markets that destroyed investors’ confidence in equities,” the BI strategists wrote in a research note. “However, history shows that corrections are often natural in the scope of longer-term bull markets.”

KEEPING A WARY EYE ON BONDS

No matter how cheap or fairly valued equities may look, investors can’t seem to ignore the signals being sent by the bond market. One of the most reliable indicators of a pending recession — the gap between the three-month and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, shrank to a post-crisis low of just 18.6 basis points in New York trading early Wednesday, according to Bloomberg News’s Emily Barrett. As most everyone knows, the so-called yield curve typically flattens and inverts before a recession. The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland uses the three-month/10-year part of the yield curve to calculate the odds of a recession in the following 12 months. When the gap was 47 basis points two weeks ago, it put the odds of a recession at 24 percent. So when they do the calculation again in two weeks, it “will surely show a material increase in the chance of a recession within the next 12 months,” the top-ranked interest rates strategists at BMO Capital Markets pointed out in a research note Wednesday. The important thing to remember, though, is that an inversion doesn’t cause a recession. Also, it took an average of 21 months for a recession to start after each of the last five (substantial) yield curve inversions going back to 1980, according to Deutsche Bank. And, there’s always a chance that the Federal Reserve adjusts monetary policy in a way that allows the economy to avoid a recession. The near-term forward spread, which reflects the difference between the forward rate implied by Treasury bills six quarters from now and the current three-month yield, fell below zero on Wednesday for the first time since March 2008, suggesting that money-market traders expect the Fed to cut rates within a year or so, according to Bloomberg News’s Gregor Stuart Hunter.

