U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,650.89
    -42.34 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,219.47
    -370.94 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,804.46
    -63.47 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,654.62
    -24.97 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.80
    -1.94 (-2.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,630.30
    -25.30 (-1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    -0.53 (-2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9607
    -0.0081 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0654
    -0.0203 (-1.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7230
    +1.4030 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,087.47
    +154.79 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.02
    +4.92 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

New Market CEO Tapped to Lead CareSource PASSE™

CareSource
·2 min read

Industry leader in complex care David Donohue named market CEO in Arkansas.

David Donohue

Arkansas Market CEO, CareSource PASSE
Arkansas Market CEO, CareSource PASSE

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource PASSE announced David Donohue has been named market CEO in Arkansas. In this role, Donohue oversees quality control, customer service, membership growth and retention strategies while driving innovative solutions to address barriers to health care for members living in rural areas of the state.

“David understands the person-centered, community-based approach and integrated care model CareSource champions,” said Scott Markovich, executive vice president of markets and products at CareSource. “His experience working with people with different abilities and in the behavioral health field uniquely positions him to lead our important work in Arkansas serving members with often highly complex needs.”

Donohue is an experienced executive leader in managed care, long term care, health plan operations and business development. He joins CareSource from WellSense Health Plan where he led the New Hampshire Medicaid plan. Donohue also has extensive experience in the behavioral health field, most recently helping to create and design a community-based youth emergency department diversion program to address a boarding crisis youth members in New Hampshire were experiencing.

“Coming to CareSource was an easy decision, primarily because of the clear evidence the CareSource person-first approach to health care is making a true impact,” said Donohue. “Everyone within the organization has an opportunity to contribute to the innovations we bring to both members and the industry as a whole and we’re committed to building an industry-leading approach to supporting complex populations.”

Donohue previously worked in the PASSE program and supports the continued growth of the expansive provider network within the state.

The CareSource PASSE business model was designed in partnership with Arkansas health care providers, caregivers and members, with the overall goal of allowing each member the opportunity to live independently within their own community. This new model of service delivery is beyond traditional health care services and includes services that positively impact an individual’s well-being such as employment assistance, social determinants of health supports and critical life services programs.

About CareSource PASSETM
CareSource PASSE is a Provider-Led Arkansas Shared Savings Entity formed to serve Arkansas Medicaid recipients with complex behavioral health, developmental and intellectual disabilities. The provider-led partnership includes health care and community leadership from across Arkansas with a shared commitment to transforming the delivery of care for its members by creating innovative community solutions focused on a person-centered approach and engagement through caregivers, providers and community-based organizations.

For more, visit www.caresource.com/Arkansas, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource PASSE on Facebook.

Attachment

CONTACT: Joseph Kelley CareSource 513-509-8466 joseph.kelley@caresource.com


Recommended Stories

  • Faraday Future Secures Financing, Strikes Deal With Shareholder

    The electric-car startup has secured up to $100 million to fund operations after reaching a deal to resolve a governance dispute.

  • Peloton’s Top Marketer Is Heading to Autodesk

    The departure of Dara Treseder marks the latest in a series of shifts in the executive ranks since Barry McCarthy took over as CEO in February.

  • Addison trucking company Daseke, Inc. announces resignation of CFO and executive VP Jason Bates

    Bates' resignation is not the result of any disagreement with Daseke, the company said in a news release.

  • Unilever CEO to Retire Next Year After Rocky Tenure

    The CEO change comes as Unilever seeks to reinvigorate growth across its sprawling portfolio while grappling with rising input costs, changing consumer trends and broad economic uncertainty.

  • Unilever CEO set to leave after GSK debacle, arrival of activist investor

    Unilever said CEO Alan Jope would retire at the end of 2023, announcing the move less than a year after a bungled attempt to buy GSK's consumer healthcare business, and two months after activist investor Nelson Peltz joined the board. The British consumer products maker said its board would start a formal search for a successor to Jope, a Unilever veteran who took up his role at the start of 2019, considering both internal and external candidates. Unilever's shares rose almost 4% in early trading, hitting their highest since August last year.

  • Scotiabank names Thomson as chief executive officer

    Thomson, who has been a member of the board of Bank of Nova Scotia since 2016, will initially start as president from Dec. 1, overseeing Canadian banking, global banking and markets, global wealth management and international banking at the bank. He will join as CEO, effective Feb. 1, from Finning International Inc, the largest dealer of Caterpillar Inc services and equipments, where he was the top boss for nine years.

  • Faraday Future stock up 12% after EV maker ekes out new financing, ends board dispute

    Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock rose more than 12% Monday following news the EV maker has reached an agreement with its largest shareholder to end a months-long governance dispute. The shareholder, FF Top, will dismiss its lawsuit against the company and its board of directors, the EV maker said. Chairperson Sue Swenson and board member Brian Krolicki will resign, Faraday Future said. In the same statement, the beleaguered EV maker said it has secured up to $100 million in "commit

  • Insurance Broker Marsh & McLennan Names New CEO

    The insurance broker and benefits firm’s chief operating officer will succeed Daniel Glaser, who is retiring as CEO at the end of the year.

  • Dollar Tree Appoints Michael Creedon As Operations Head

    Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) has appointed Michael Creedon as its Chief Operating Officer. Creedon recently served as the Executive Vice President, U.S. Stores in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP). He earned his bachelor's degree from Middlebury College and a Finance certificate from the Chicago Graduate School of Business. In June, Dollar Tree disclosed that four executive officers ceased employment with the company, including Thomas R. O'Boyle, Enterprise Chief Operating Officer. "Mike will

  • CEO Alan Jope to Exit Unilever in 2023, Capping a Period of Turmoil and Change

    Jope plans to retire at the end of 2023, following a tumultuous nine months for the maker of Dove, Vaseline and Ben & Jerry's.

  • Unilever: CEO to retire at end of next year

    The Anglo-Dutch retailer said it will start a formal search for a successor, and that it will consider both internal and external candidates.

  • Univest, Pittsburgh's newest bank, builds leadership ranks with 2 from S&T

    The newest bank to enter Pittsburgh’s competitive banking sector has added to its leadership team here. Univest Financial Corp. on Monday said it has hired Brittany Bowers and Karen Teams as senior vice presidents. Bowers is additionally senior credit officer and Teams is senior relationship manager, commercial banking.

  • Crypto Trading Firm Talos to Expand in Europe, US With New Hires

    The trading platform has made three key appointments in sales and business development.

  • ChainUp's 5th Anniversary Celebration

    Shaping the Future of Blockchain in Singapore and Beyond

  • Short Sellers Targeted Commodities in September

    The volatility in the stock market rose in September, resulting in short sellers selling $19 billion of new shorts in eight trading days during the second half of the month. "Like using a boat's fish finder to locate schools of large fish, we can use the S3 Black App to look for profitable sub-industries on the short-side that are seeing increased short selling — winning trades where traders are increasing their bets," he said.

  • EXCLUSIVE: AgriFORCE Amends Terms Of Delphy Deal; Cuts Purchase Price, Extends Closing date

    AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: AGRI), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company, agreed to amend the merger agreement with Delphy Groep BV, a Netherlands-based AgTech consultancy firm. What Happened? AGRI entered into a definitive agreement in February to acquire Delphy for $29 million through a combination of cash and stock. This definitive agreement follows the binding LOI as previously announced in October 2021. Related: EXCLUSIVE: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Signs Definitive

  • ‘I’m spending a fortune on home maintenance. I realize my second husband is essentially living in my house for free’: What is a fair way to split costs?

    ‘When I married my husband, he sold his house, which was valued at about $100,000 more than mine, but he had no equity in it.’

  • 3 Furniture Stocks Worth Watching Despite Industry Headwinds

    Although rising inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty and supply-chain disruptions pose risks, home remodeling projects along with a focus on digitization and product innovation raise hopes for WSC, LZB and VIRC.

  • GSK selects Burberry's Brown as its first female CFO

    (Reuters) -Britain's GSK has appointed its first female chief financial officer, Julie Brown, to succeed Iain Mackay, as the drugmaker focuses on its core pharmaceuticals business. With Emma Walmsley as GSK's chief executive, Brown's appointment also creates a rare, all-female top management at a blue-chip British company and a global pharma major. Brown, who has extensive experience in the health and pharmaceutical industry, will join GSK from luxury fashion brand Burberry, in April and take up the job in May.

  • Japan’s Credit Market on Pace for First Annual Loss in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The global bond rout hasn’t escaped Japan’s staid credit market, which is poised for its first annual loss since 2011 amid the yen’s plunge versus the dollar.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea