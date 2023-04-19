Market Cool On Aerison Group Limited's (ASX:AE1) Revenues Pushing Shares 33% Lower

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Aerison Group Limited (ASX:AE1) shares are down a considerable 33% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 39% share price drop.

Even after such a large drop in price, there still wouldn't be many who think Aerison Group's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x is worth a mention when the median P/S in Australia's Construction industry is similar at about 0.4x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Aerison Group's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Aerison Group as its revenue has been rising very briskly. The P/S is probably moderate because investors think this strong revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Aerison Group's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 55%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 161% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 7.8% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's curious that Aerison Group's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Following Aerison Group's share price tumble, its P/S is just clinging on to the industry median P/S. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We didn't quite envision Aerison Group's P/S sitting in line with the wider industry, considering the revenue growth over the last three-year is higher than the current industry outlook. It'd be fair to assume that potential risks the company faces could be the contributing factor to the lower than expected P/S. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

