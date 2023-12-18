Market Cool On Atalaya Mining Plc's (LON:ATYM) Earnings

It's not a stretch to say that Atalaya Mining Plc's (LON:ATYM) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.6x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United Kingdom, where the median P/E ratio is around 15x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Atalaya Mining as its earnings have been falling quicker than most other companies. It might be that many expect the dismal earnings performance to revert back to market averages soon, which has kept the P/E from falling. If you still like the company, you'd want its earnings trajectory to turn around before making any decisions. Or at the very least, you'd be hoping it doesn't keep underperforming if your plan is to pick up some stock while it's not in favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Atalaya Mining's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 22%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 45% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 48% per annum during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 12% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Atalaya Mining's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Atalaya Mining's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Atalaya Mining that you need to take into consideration.

