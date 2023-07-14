Market Cool On AVADA Group Limited's (ASX:AVD) Revenues

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Commercial Services companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 2x and even P/S higher than 4x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

See our latest analysis for AVADA Group

How AVADA Group Has Been Performing

AVADA Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Keen to find out how analysts think AVADA Group's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, AVADA Group would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, we see the company's revenues grew exponentially. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 45% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of explosive growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 15% per annum during the coming three years according to the lone analyst following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 8.4% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that AVADA Group's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From AVADA Group's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

To us, it seems AVADA Group currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. When we see strong growth forecasts like this, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/S ratio. While the possibility of the share price plunging seems unlikely due to the high growth forecasted for the company, the market does appear to have some hesitation.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for AVADA Group that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on AVADA Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here